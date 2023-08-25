Milkshake singer Kelis, 43, has reportedly been dating Ghostbusters actor Bill Murray, 72. Photo / Getty Images

An attention-grabbing romance between beloved Hollywood actor Bill Murray and singer Kelis, has come to an end.

The 72-year-old Ghostbusters actor and the 44-year-old singer of the hit song Milkshake appeared to have struck up a relationship in June this year, with a source claiming they had been “getting close for a while”, but it seems the two have decided to separate after two months together.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said it was Kelis who ended things with the actor after busy schedules saw the relationship run its course rather quickly.

“Kelis and Bill were — and still are — very fond of each other but things just ran their course,” the source said.

“They both have busy schedules and after a whirlwind romance decided to go their separate ways.” They told the US news outlet adding, “They hope to remain friends but also plan to get on with their lives.”

Bill Murray and Kelis have broken up, according to Page Six. pic.twitter.com/sfASgPduFL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 25, 2023

It comes after Murray was seen on the side of the stage watching Kelis perform a show in London. At the time, The Sun said the pair were also seen posing for a photo backstage.

Reports at the time claimed the unlikely pairing met in America and bonded over recent bereavements they had both experienced.

They’ve also both experienced relatively recent bereavements and have that common bond between them, a source said.

“Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap.”

The bereavements the source appears to be referring to include Kelis’ second husband, Mike Mora, who died in March last year from stomach cancer, and Murray’s estranged wife, Jennifer Butler, who died in 2021 – her cause of death was never revealed.

Murray is not the only celebrity who has made headlines for having a relationship with a younger woman. Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro have also made headlines recently after news they are to become fathers again.

Al Pacino, 83, welcomed his fourth child with 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah, while DeNiro, 79, recently welcomed his seventh child with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen, 45.