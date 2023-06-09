Hollywood actor Bill Murray dating Milkshake singer Kelis

Milkshake singer Kelis, 43, is reportedly dating Ghostbusters actor Bill Murray, 72. Photo / Getty Images

It seems Kelis’ milkshake brings all the boys to the yard, including Hollywood superstar Bill Murray.

The 72-year-old Ghostbusters actor and the 43-year-old singer of the hit song Milkshake, appear to have struck up a blossoming relationship new reports claim.

UK news outlet The Sun has reported the new couple were outed after Murray was seen on the side of the stage watching Kelis perform a recent show in London last weekend with sources claiming the two have been “getting close for a while” after first meeting in the US.

The news outlet reported the couple were also seen posing for a photo backstage.

A source close to the couple said, “They’ve met up in the States before which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they’re both here. They’ve clearly hit it off.

“They were both seen at the same hotel, and he’s been to watch her perform several times before he went to Mighty Hoopla.

“But they’ve also both shared relatively recent bereavements and have that common bond between them.

“Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap.”

The bereavements the source appears to be referring to include Kelis’ second husband, Mike Mora, who died in March last year from stomach cancer, and Murray’s estranged wife, Jennifer Butler, who died in 2021 – her cause of death was never revealed.

Murray is not the only celebrity who has made headlines for having a relationship with a younger woman. Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro have also made headlines recently after news they are to become fathers again.

Al Pacino, 83, is expecting a child with 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah, while DeNiro, 79, recently welcomed his seventh child with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen, 45.