Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher agree to shoot commercial to get 'freedom' from their kids

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have been feeling the pressure of 24hr parenting during lockdown with their two children in the US. Photo NBC/NBCU / Getty Images.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have confessed that they agreed to shoot a Super Bowl commercial because they wanted to enjoy some "freedom" and "days off" from their kids during lockdown.

The 37-year-old actress and Kutcher, 42, have been stuck at home with their kids - Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4 - amid the coronavirus pandemic, and they thought shooting the Cheetos commercial would give them a welcome break.

Kunis - who starred alongside her husband in That '70s Show earlier in her career - said: "It's so silly! Ashton and I, we never work together. I mean, I know we worked together before … And in the midst of quarantine, they sent us this ad to do and every time I've ever been offered a Super Bowl ad it's always a female having to be scantily clad.

"And this one comes around, I started laughing so hard and Ashton was like, 'This is kind of funny.' And I was like, 'We should do it!'"

Kunis also joked that her kids were one of the motivating factors behind the commercial.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she quipped: "Also it was quarantine and we were stuck with our children for nine, 12, months at this moment, and I was like, 'Two days, baby! Two days off.' Literally we were like, 'Yeah, OK, let's do it.' And so we did it.

"And I hate saying it but we were like, 'Freedom!'… It was amazing!"

Kunis loves her children "very much" and they were disappointed to see her set off for the commercial.

Kunis starred in parenting comedy Bad Moms in 2016 alongside Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis and Kathryn Hahn. Photo / Roadshow films.

The Bad Moms star, who married Kutcher in 2015, shared: "[I've] never been so excited to wake up at five in the morning to be like, 'I'm going to work!' And I literally skipped out of the house. My kids were like, 'You're abandoning us!' And I was like, 'Relax'."

Talking parenthood with the NZ Herald in 2016, when Wyatt was only 21 months old, Kunis shared that she was finding the challenges of parenthood on par with making a movie.

"I'm used to working 17 hours a day and sleeping five or six hours a night, so as far as exhaustion levels go, being a mum was very normal," said Kunis. "It's like shooting a movie; you're constantly tired and then you burn some energy over time and your baby sleeps a little longer and you sleep a little longer. You figure each other out."