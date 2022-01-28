"Recovery is possible". Photos / Instagram

Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss reached an epic milestone in his battle against methamphetamine addiction, with the former child actor celebrating two years of sobriety.

Taking to Instagram, his good friend Drew Gallagher shared how proud he was of Weiss for staying committed to his sobriety.

Gallagher posted side-by-side photos of what the 43-year-old actor looked like in 2020 versus a much healthier version today.

Weiss, who played goalie Greg Goldberg in the Mighty Ducks, looked much healthier, with a fuller face and cleaner appearance and most importantly a smile showing how far he had come.

Weiss also shared the photos his own Instagram account along with a message to others who may be struggling.

"A journey of a thousand miles begins with 12 amazing steps," his post read, referring to the 12-step recovery program that addicts often undertake during rehabilitation.

Weiss is now in recovery and being supported by a good friend. Photo / Instagram

Page Six reported, the Heavy Weights actor marked his first year of sobriety in January 2021 and Gallagher confirmed at the time that Weiss was residing in a sober living facility in California.

Weiss received new teeth from Dr Gabe Rosenthal, who told Page Six he was giving the star the full dental treatment for free because his meth addiction had destroyed his smile and he wanted to see Weiss flourish.

In difficult years before he got sober, the Disney alum was arrested in January 2020 for breaking into a man's home while high on meth.

Weiss (left) when he shot to fame and (right) in the grips of his addiction. Photos / Supplied

Weiss was previously busted for public intoxication in August 2018, with his mugshot shocking fans who were worried about the actor.

And a year prior, he was sentenced to 90 days in county jail for possession of suspected meth as well as 150 days behind bars for stealing.

His rep told The Sun at the time, "He has hit his bottom. Hopefully, he will stay clean and sober when he gets out."

If the latest pictures are anything to go by, it looks like Weiss is doing just that.