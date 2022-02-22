The singer and his wife are expecting their fourth child together. Photo / @michaelbuble

The singer and his wife are expecting their fourth child together. Photo / @michaelbuble

Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato have another baby on the way.

The Grammy-winning artist, 46, and Lopilato, 34, have revealed they are expecting their fourth baby together in Bublé's new music video for "I'll Never Not Love You", reports People.

In the music video, Bublé and his wife re-enacted some of the most iconic scenes from romantic movies, from Love Actually to Titanic and The Notebook.

And at the end of the video, Bublé lands back in reality and joins his wife, who reveals her baby bump, and his three kids.

The couple are already parents to sons Noah, 8, and Elias, 6, and daughter Vida, 3.

Last month, Bublé told People the music video was a "very cool family affair."

It was the "most fun" he'd ever had making a video, he said, despite three "intense" days of filming on 11 different sets.

"I'll Never Not Love You" is the follow-up to the video for his 2009 hit song "Haven't Met You Yet," which also starred his wife.

Bublé said he'd found the idea of balancing his roles as both a dad and a full-time artist to be "non-existent".

"You know that one will always be hurt by the other," he said. "In my case, I will never allow my job to interfere with being a father and a husband — that's gotta be first, and everything else is a bonus.

"I think I have a lot of integrity in whatever I do work-wise, but that integrity is there because my family keeps me grounded," he added.

The couple's pregnancy news was first reported by TMZ.