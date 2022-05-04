Blake Lively's dress revealed at the Met Gala 2022. Photo / Getty

Adorable footage has emerged of Ryan Reynolds having a 'proud husband' moment at the Met Gala.

The 45-year-old US actor co-chaired Tuesday's event alongside his wife, Blake Lively, who stole the spotlight with her breathtaking Statue of Liberty inspired couture gown.

Blake Lively turned heads in her dress at the Met Gala 2022. Photo / Getty

And as Lively, 34, took to the red carpet to unveil her lengthy train, Reynolds was filmed watching the mother-of-three in awe from the top of the steps.

The Deadpool actor was spotted beaming as he marvelled at his wife, before clapping her on as she made her way up the famous steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

He was then seen saying to an assistant standing nearby, "[She] Looks amazing."

Fans commented on the video, posted on Variety's Twitter page, saying it looked like he was laying eyes on Lively "for the first time".

He looks so in love with her every time he sees her. Don't blame him. She looks so stunning in her outfits. And he looked amazing too. — Cynthia (@Cynthia34141721) May 3, 2022

His smile. It’s like he is seeing her walking down the aisle for the very first time. — 미낳 (@twofourr__) May 2, 2022

THE WAY HE LOOKS AT HER OH MY GOD — ᴀᴅᴀᴍ :) (@adamtomcz) May 2, 2022

That’s a man that loves his wife!! ❤️ his smile — Iwasyourfavorite (@cottagecore20) May 2, 2022

The duo, who have been married since 2012, have become renowned for their loving and honest relationship, with many considering them to be the epitome of "couple goals".

She also pulled off an eye-catching stunt on the red carpet, with her look evolving into something entirely different.

The sparkling geometric gown initially featured a large copper-coloured bow wrapped around her waist

But Lively later "unwrapped" the bow on the red carpet (with the help of several assistants) to unveil her lengthy turquoise-coloured train on the underside.

Ryan Reynolds was taken aback when Blake Lively revealed her full dress at the Met Gala. Photo / Getty

The tones in her gown were a nod to the Statue of Liberty, which has oxidised from copper to blue over the years.

Lively went even further with the 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion' theme. Her dramatic train featured a handpainted celestial map found on the ceiling of Grand Central station in New York.

She also told E! that her strapless bustier was "architecture from the Empire State Building."