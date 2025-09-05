Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Mei Heron returns to NZ after whirlwind role as TVNZ European correspondent

By Debbie Harrison
Woman's Day·
8 mins to read

After a dramatic stint in Europe, hard-working journalist Mei Heron and her whānau are busy rebuilding their lives in Wellington. Photo / Nicole Edmonds

After a dramatic stint in Europe, hard-working journalist Mei Heron and her whānau are busy rebuilding their lives in Wellington. Photo / Nicole Edmonds

When TVNZ reporter Mei Heron accepted the role of European correspondent in 2022, she knew it was the opportunity of a lifetime.

Sure, it would be tricky to balance being a mum to two young preschoolers with being on call at all hours – but she didn’t count on just

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save