Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Journalist Miriama Kamo and crew stranded in Antarctica by severe storms

Tyson Beckett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Premium Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Miriama Kamo, Julia Sartorio and their film crew are stuck in Antarctica.

Miriama Kamo, Julia Sartorio and their film crew are stuck in Antarctica.

New Zealand journalist Miriama Kamo and a film crew of four others are stuck in Antartica, with inclement weather and mechanical issues jeopardising flights in and out of the ice-covered continent.

Kamo travelled to New Zealand Antarctic research station Scott Base for a week’s filming for a joint TVNZ and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save