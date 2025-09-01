Aurora Australis may light up New Zealand skies this week: Everything you need to know

Aurora Australis could be visible in New Zealand this week, but it might be difficult to predict when and where, according to an expert.

Dr James Blundell, from the University of Otago’s physics department, said current computer modelling “is predicting the plasma from the sun to arrive around midday NZ time tomorrow.

“But the exact timing, strength and magnetic orientation of the event won’t be known until less than an hour or so before impact”.

This could mean that auroras are visible in the southern parts of NZ and Australia.

Dr Blundell said these events were difficult to predict in terms of their exact timing and the potential for visible auroras.