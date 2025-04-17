Advertisement
The Correspondent: Australian journalist Peter Greste’s story of resilience hits NZ cinemas

Mitchell Hageman
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Actor Richard Roxburgh conveys the story of detained journalist Peter Greste in The Correspondent. Photo / John Platt

Actor Richard Roxburgh conveys the story of detained journalist Peter Greste in The Correspondent. Photo / John Platt

Every day, thousands of journalists around the world sit languishing in foreign prison cells for the simple act of doing their job. Peter Greste was one of those people.

The Australian former Al Jazeera journalist’s inspiring, yet harrowing story of perseverance and reflection hits Kiwi cinemas today n the new film The Correspondent. Mitchell Hageman hears why it’s more relevant than ever.

