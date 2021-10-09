Meghan Trainor and her husband share side-by-side toilets

Daryl Sabara Meghan Trainor have a very close relationship. Photo / Getty Images

While most couples can relate to the gradual erosion of privacy brought by a long-term relationship, some things usually remain sacred.

Not for singer Meghan Trainor.

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker has revealed that she and her husband, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara, built two toilets next to each other during recent home renovations.

And, yes, that does mean what you think it does.

"We just got a new house, and we did construction," Trainor, who gave birth to son Riley in February, explained on a recent episode of the 'Why Won't You Date Me?' podcast.

"Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom there was one toilet. And a lot of times in the middle of the night when we're with the baby, we gotta pee at the same time. So I was like, 'Can we please have two toilets next to each other?'"

Trainor said their builder understandably thought she was joking, but she insisted he build the dual conveniences.

"We pee at the same time a lot," Trainor claimed, before taking the conversation in a truly distressing direction.

"We've pooped together twice," she said.

Trainor later walked the comments back, though sadly not far enough.

"To clear things up…we pooped ONCE together and we laughed and said never again," she wrote in a tweet, saying that her husband will still "hang out" with her while she poos in future because they are "soulmates".