Megan Banks: Will my new vacuum cleaner still suck in a year?

The Hits DJs, Adam Green and Megan Banks. Photo File

All right avid vacuum cleaner users, it's time to come clean with my recent vacuum cleaner purchase.

I wrote a couple of weeks ago about the fact that my vacuum cleaner had gone to sucky sucky heaven, so I went out and made an impulse purchase on a new one.

So, how is it I hear you ask? Well here is the Megan Banks "cheap as chips" vacuum cleaner review.

It does clean up chips quite well. The potato chip kind, not the french fries. And as any mother will vouch for, that is one of the rigid tests to put your vacuum cleaner through, that and popcorn. I've also discovered that one of the other tests to try out is how does it clean up polystyrene?

Here's how to run that test. Make a big purchase that comes complete with the polystyrene in the box and then in a moment of madness leave the box lying around with a pair of scissors nearby in the same room as your kids.

After around half an hour go back into the lounge and you will be so pleased to see the polystyrene has been cut into 1 billion little balls of polystyrene and it's been spread all over the lounge.

You'll also be pleased to find out it loves to stick to everything, including the head of your new vacuum cleaner. It also likes to get clogged in the rotator brush and up the hose and also through the new filter that you have meticulously cleaned after every use.

You will start this "cleaning the filter" habit and in your mind you will tell yourself you will clean the filter after every use, in fact you're convinced that's what you'll do … until after the third or fourth vacuum. Then you'll tell yourself you'll just do it once a week, and before you know it you'll be lucky if that vacuum cleaner filter ever gets a clean again!

So aside from it failing the polystyrene test and my laziness with the filter, it's actually a blimmin' great little vacuum. It's light to manoeuvre, it's battery-operated so no cord which is great, it has a light on the head of it so you can see the sock under the couch before you suck it up. And best of all, it's not that loud.

If it still sucks in a year, then I will be more than happy with my little Kmart vacuum cleaner!