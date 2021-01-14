Meet Jessica Hobbs: The Kiwi filmmaker behind The Crown

Helena Bonham-Carter pictured with New Zealand born director Jessica Hobbs. Photo / Getty Images

As a director on The Crown, Kiwi filmmaker Jessica Hobbs has earned an Emmy nomination and chuckled off-screen with "naughty" actors such as Helena Bonham Carter.

But it's calling "action" on a scene involving her 13-year-old daughter that will likely remain her highlight from the Netflix series – after all, Hobbs was only a child herself when she joined her mum, director Aileen O'Sullivan, on set for a role in local mini-series The Governor.

"My daughter had a small role in season three and had a wonderful time," Hobbs, 53, tells Woman's Day over the phone from London. "She's in the background, so unless you're her mum, you won't catch it! But it was wonderful having her on set. It's lovely and validating for my kids to come see what I do."

It's too soon to tell whether the teen will pursue showbiz, but a love for the arts is clearly in the genes – not only are her mum, grandmother Aileen and dad Jonathan Teplitzky all directors, but her aunts and uncles, Hobbs' younger siblings Chris, Rebecca, Katrina and Tom, are also all actors, the former three familiar faces from Shortland Street.

Jessica Hobbs, however, followed a different path. Growing up in Christchurch, she buried herself in poems, plays and her mum's scripts. While studying performance, she realised she was more fascinated with observing actors than being one, so she started working in radio drama, before becoming an assistant director on films, including Dame Jane Campion's An Angel at My Table.

Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin as Prince Charles and Diana in season four of The Crown. Photo / Netflix

Directing short films and a project for Montana Sunday Theatre, Hobbs recalls having Katrina audition for her early on. "Clearly she was the best person for the role, but I thought that was nepotism. The producer took me aside, saying, 'I'm casting her, even if you're not'. She did a beautiful job and it was a joy working with her."

On having actors for siblings, Hobbs says: "It's great having this commonality of language, so we can argue about films, performances and acting styles".

After moving to Australia in 1994, Hobbs directed Heartbreak High and The Slap, which got her invited to the UK to helm British series Broadchurch. When Teplitzky was also asked to direct two episodes, the couple couldn't say no – and haven't looked back. She explains, "We've worked nonstop. When you both do similar jobs, and manage to move countries and continue working at the same level, it's a great thing. It feels very lucky."

Asked to join The Crown in season three, Hobbs didn't expect to enjoy watching the series, but she became mesmerised by John Lithgow's portrayal of Sir Winston Churchill and was swept up in the show's "extraordinary" acting.

Show jitters

The sheer scale has been the most overwhelming challenge and Hobbs experiences frequent nerves. "All the time!" she admits. "But I share my self-doubt because actors relate to it. You have to focus on the job and be yourself. The biggest thing they said to me was, 'We want your voice', so I felt completely trusted."

Hobbs' most daunting episode centred on Prince Philip's fascination with the Apollo 11 moon landing, but it was season three's finale that earned her an Emmy nod for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series.

"I was over the moon – so much so that I rang my agent saying, 'I think they've made a mistake'. She laughed and said, 'They haven't!'"

Hobbs says Helena Bonham-Carter, who plays Princess Margaret, is "an amazing force of nature". Photo / Netflix

Hobbs watched the awards ceremony virtually, "sobbing and cheering" when one of her favourite shows, Schitt's Creek, scooped multiple wins. Her siblings sent "gorgeous" messages.

"They were full of love and excitement, and we made jokes about it. Katrina sent a beautiful bottle of Champagne and flowers. I love my siblings. They're the greatest people in the world and I miss them."

Of their pandemic-mandated separation, she says, "It's been tough. I see them on FaceTime, but knowing I can't get there is hard."

Hobbs also misses Aotearoa's "land, people, culture and friendliness", but she's settled into life in England.

And while the world goes nuts over her show – season four of The Crown is now available on Netflix – her daughter and 25-year-old son, who's studying fine arts and photography, are also avid fans.

"I love listening to their commentary," she enthuses. "They start looking up and discussing things. [Series creator] Peter Morgan says people watch The Crown in one hand, with Wikipedia in the other. I'm like, 'I know – my kids do!'"

Much of Hobbs' work has centred on Bonham Carter's storylines as Princess Margaret.

"She's an amazing force of nature," spills Hobbs. "Once that camera's rolling, she's completely vulnerable. She loves playing music, so we find tracks that would elicit the emotion she needs. She's up for anything and immensely playful on set."

Indeed, while some might expect the mood to be royally prim and proper behind the scenes, Hobbs says Olivia Colman, who portrays the Queen, is "hilarious", and the entire cast are "funny, naughty and play incredible tricks on each other".

What tricks? "Too many to remember. Let's just say Emma [Corrin] and Josh [O'Connor], who were brilliant as Charles and Diana, are very, very funny!"