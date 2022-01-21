Meat Loaf dead: Bat Out of Hell singer dies aged 74

Meat Loaf's Bat Out of Hell is one of the biggest selling albums in history. Photo / Supplied

Meat Loaf's Bat Out of Hell is one of the biggest selling albums in history. Photo / Supplied

Grammy award winning singer Meat Loaf, real name Michael Lee Aday, died on Thursday night. The news was confirmed in a statement on Friday by his agent Micheal Greene.

The singer and actor had died with his wife Deborah by his side.

Aday also shared how his daughters Pearl and Amanda were able to spend time with their father before his death.

"We truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," Meat Loaf's family said in a statement. "From his heart to your souls…don't ever stop rocking!"

Meat Loaf joins the cast as a special guest as he visits the musical Bat Out Of Hell on Broadway at New York City Centre in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Written and produced by Jim Steinman, Meat Loaf's Bat Out of Hell is among the 35 best-selling albums in US history, racking up 14 million units sold. Its singles Two of Three Ain't Bad and Paradise by the Dashboard Light both were certified platinum in 2018.

Meat Loaf has sold more 100 million albums worldwide.

Meat Loaf also had notable acting roles in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Fight Club.

A cause of death will not be released.