Max Key opens up on his podcast about 'hating' his father during his younger years. Video / Key'd Up Podcast

Max Key has spoken out about the pressures of growing up in the spotlight as the son of former Prime Minister Sir John Key, revealing he “kind of hated” his father during what he said was a dark time in his life.

Key made the revelation on the latest episode of his Key’d Up podcast, as he was joined by comedian Joe Daymond.

He said that his father was “very disciplined” with him and his sister Stephanie and was not the type of dad returning home with “flash stuff” for his children.

But he did take the children travelling around the world on holiday when Max Key said all he wanted was to spend quality time with his dad.

“I just want to spend time with you, “ Key said.

“You know, I wanna hang out.”

He said there was a perception that he was “best mates” with his dad and acknowledged that, while they do have a “cool relationship” now, it was not always that way.

“For years we didn’t, hated each other. Well, I kinda of hated him,” the young property developer said.

As Daymond told him that his story of father/son tension was relatable, Key mused on whether it was “resentment” that drove the ill-feeling.

“I found it tough because... I’d be copping all the s***. You’re chasing fame, you’re this, you’re that.

“And I’d be sitting there going, ‘I don’t want any of this’.

“I didn’t choose any of this.”

Max Key's social media antics made him a household name.

As a young man, Max Key’s brash social presence let to him being plagued with negative headlines and photos of him and his father mugging for the cameras went viral.

“I kind of was in the position and then as a 17-year-old made some stupid decisions and made my life a living hell for like five years.

“And so obviously when you’re young and immature, you sat there and at times I’d be like, this is all f***ing Dad’s fault, you know, and I kind of hated him for it.

“But at the same time, it was so confusing because at the same time I’m like, he got to live his dreams. I’m so proud of him.”

He said his father was well aware of how tough it was to grow up in his shadow and had supported him in pursuing his moves into property development with Stonewood Key.

“He kind of came to me and was like, ‘look, I’m really keen to start like a property thing. Why don’t you come up with like a business plan?’

“And, you know, I’m happy to put some investment into it and he’s just fully supported me on that and I think it’s super cool because, you know, now I’ve got my own company, it’s fully me.”

Elsewhere in the pair’s wide-ranging chat, Max Key also opened up on his OCD and depression, saying he went through a period of feeling “like a massive failure”.

“You know, I had a really good job, I travelled the world. I’ve done all these things, but I’ve spent my whole life going, ‘oh, you’re only this because you’re John Key’s son’.”

He said he threw himself into everything he did to prove himself and his OCD “latched onto” it.

He said even though he drew notoriety and became a meme at times in his youth, it had helped to forge an individual identity for himself - even though he has now moved on from his flashy former self.

“You know, if you look at me now to five years ago when I had like a ponytail, bandana, out deejaying all the time... I don’t even recognise myself.

“And I think a lot of people go through that journey, you know, when they’re young.”







