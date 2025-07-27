Matty McLean and Matilda Green: From strangers to studio soulmates

“It’s been amazing. Art is such an engaged dad that he’s actually really enjoying it. I have FOMO at times. I’m like, ‘Oh, he’s taking them out to the beach after school. I want to go too!’”

It’s four months since podcast queen Matilda, 34, stepped in to cover radio star PJ Harding’s maternity leave, and she’s loving every minute working alongside broadcasting veteran Matty, 38, on The Hits Drive.

Their easy chemistry and shared sense of humour – not to mention their matching nicknames – have made them winners with listeners and as the two Mattys join us for a Woman’s Day photoshoot, it’s clear to see they’ve formed a firm friendship.

But they admit it’s been something of a whirlwind – before they joined forces on the show, they knew each other only enough to say hi at industry events.

“It’s felt really easy from the beginning,” says Matilda. “The conversation flows and we have so many laughs together. Sometimes at the end of a day, I’ll think, ‘How is this a job? How can we be getting paid to have this much fun?!’”

Their duo's chemistry and shared sense of humour have made them winners with listeners. Photo / Emily Chalk

With only a week’s radio experience to her name before she joined The Hits, Matilda admits she was nervous about stepping into PJ’s shoes, not only because she’s such a talented and experienced broadcaster, but because she didn’t want the new mum of two worrying about work while she was away. PJ welcomed baby Frankie in April, a little sister for her son Charlie, 2.

“It’s a big deal having someone take over your job while you’re busy with a new baby, so I just really wanted her to feel like the show was in good hands and that she was comfortable that she would come back to a happy audience,” says Matilda.

“I didn’t want her worrying, and I really didn’t want to let her down because she’s so talented and good at what she does. I didn’t want the audience to be disappointed.”

Former TVNZ Breakfast presenter Matty, however, says it was clear from the very beginning that Matilda – who hosts popular parenting podcast Untidy – had the X factor on radio. He remembers looking at his boss after Matilda’s first test behind the mic and both agreeing they didn’t need to look any further for a replacement.

“Matilda was such an obvious choice,” says Matty. “I do miss PJ, of course, because I feel like we’ve built something pretty incredible, pretty quickly. But it’s been great to have this amazing person step into her shoes while she’s away. I feel very secure that what PJ and I have built can be continued in really safe hands until PJ comes back in October.”

And Matilda is endlessly grateful for how welcoming and helpful Matty has been since she stepped into the hot seat.

It’s clear to see Matty and Matilda have formed a firm friendship. Photo / Emily Chalk

“What I like about Matty is that he’s really direct, so you always know where you stand, but in such a lovely way. Everything Matty says to me, I feel like he genuinely means it, so any feedback is super-constructive. But the main thing is, it’s also just fun. We get to laugh through the afternoons. It’s fun to have a job where laughter and entertainment are the number-one priority.”

But Matilda admits it’s been a big adjustment being away from her children so much. She misses seeing them after school and kindy, and she hangs out for family time at the weekend.

“I’m with them in the mornings, but that’s a lot of management, you know? It’s all about getting kids fed, dressed and out the door. The evenings are that time of connection – everyone’s relaxed and a bit tired, and you have dinner and hear about everyone’s days.

“So yes, I’m missing that, but it just means the weekends have become even more precious. I’m very careful with my time now because I want to get as much time with the kids as I can.”

But knowing they’re in excellent hands with their doting dad Art makes Matilda feel at ease. In fact, she says Art – a talented podcaster and fitness guru – runs the household with military precision. Every night after work, she returns to sleeping babies, dinner waiting and a tidy house.

“He is incredible,” she smiles. “We call him Art ‘Logistics’ Green because he just gets things done – like boom, boom, boom! He’s very timeline-oriented. He’s definitely the captain of our ship.”

It’s been a big few months with the couple buying a new home around the corner from their old one in Warkworth, north of Auckland. With the house move falling the day after the NZ Radio Awards last month, Matilda says Art issued a rare ultimatum.

“He pretty much said I could not be hungover on moving day!” she laughs. “He can do a lot, but moving house with three kids by himself would have been one step too far, so I was very responsible.”

Matty is also on the cusp of a big move after selling the home he shares with husband Ryan Teese. The couple, who wed on New Year’s Eve 2022, are now searching for a slice of rural paradise. Matty can’t help but laugh at the idea of himself living on a farm and happily admits it’ll be horse-mad Ryan leading the charge.

“He’s a farm boy originally. We’ve done eight years of city living, so I think it’s time for me to give back. It’ll be a fun adventure!”

Coming up with entertaining ideas is a challenge for any radio host, but for the pair, their formula is simple. Photo / Emily Chalk

And with that, it’s time for the two Mattys to get to the Hits studio for their afternoon show. Coming up with entertaining ideas is the daily challenge for any radio host, but for Matty and Matilda, their formula is simple.

“It’s about finding beauty in the mundane,” says Matty. “You don’t need to tell the most wild or crazy stories – it’s about finding little gems in the everyday stuff.”

Matilda adds, “I worried at first my life would be too boring, but it’s amazing how funny little things happen and you can turn them into something relatable or amusing that makes people smile. It’s such a privilege of a job knowing that you’re bringing a little bit of laughter into someone’s day.”

Listen to Matty and Matilda on The Hits Drive from 3pm weekdays.