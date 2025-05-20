Green told her husband she found it “tricky” to execute a Scottish accent, but he reacted to her with even more confusion.

The mother-of-three then shared that when she reads a book, she’s “doing the voices in my head and the accents - it’s like a narration”.

Matilda Green currently co-hosts The Hits drive show with Matty McLean.

“I didn’t realise that that is perhaps an abnormal thing to do,” she added.

Co-host McLean didn’t try to hide his surprise at Green’s unique reading style, telling Green: “I’m not even hearing a male/female voice in my head, let alone doing accents”.

McLean then asked why she bothers using her time to make accents in her head.

“It’s the only way I know how to read ... the book’s set in Scotland, I have to read it in a Scottish accent,” Green replied.

The 34-year-old chose to give the Scottish accent a shot on-air, drawing laughter from McLean and their producer.

“It’s a lot easier if I read a book that’s set in America.”

Art and Matilda Green met on The Bachelor NZ in 2015. Photo / @matootles

While Green asserted there’s bound to be more like her out there, McLean told her: “I think you’re alone my love. I think you might be on an island all by yourself”.

Green married the man she met on The Bachelor NZ in a ceremony on Waiheke Island in 2019, and they remain the only couple from the reality TV series that are still together.

The pair welcomed their first child, Milo, in September that year.

They went on to have their second child, Autumn, in June 2021, and their third, Penelope, in December 2023.

Amid the couple’s personal success, Green has also developed a successful media career, with brand deals, a podcast, and The Hits Drive show co-hosting gig keeping the young mum busy.

Speaking on Paula Bennett’s Ask Me Anything podcast last week, Green said many view their relationship as a perfect marriage due to the setting in which they met, but she noted theirs “is just like anybody else’s”.

“You know, we have ups and downs and we have arguments and whatever, and sometimes we have to work at our marriage just like anyone else.

“And so that misconception I think is the main one, that people think we’re in this fairytale.”

Green said their disagreements often stemmed from not having enough time for each other and negotiating parenting together.

“Probably the main thing we’ve argued about over the last five years is when we have different approaches or different perceptions of a scenario, how we should deal with something that’s been really tricky to navigate of, [and] when to let go and to think,’ actually you are allowed to take this one’, and when to push back and think, ‘actually I feel strongly about this, I think we should do it this way’.”

