In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, we are heading north to Warkworth and Matakana areas, where we find some of TV personality and health and fitness content creator Art Green’s favourite spots.

Favourite beach?

Tāwharanui / Anchor Bay. One of the most beautiful white sand beaches in NZ with crystal clear water. It’s a regional park so the bird life is incredible and there are some brilliant walks/hikes.

Favourite brunch spot?

Pete & Mary’s in Warkworth. Brilliant food and coffee, and some toys for the kids, which is important these days.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Warkworth Hotel. Beautifully restored hotel, great food and drinks with a sunny outside area.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Charlies Gelato near Matakana. The best icecream and gelato, and they make delicious wood-fired pizzas that you can eat among their grape vines during the summer months.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

I haven’t had a night out in three years. I’m a dad now and have forgotten how to have a night out.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Mr Grind. A hole-in-the-wall coffee shop in Warkworth brewing the best coffee in the land.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Tāwharanui Regional Park.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Matakana Country Park. Chilled atmosphere and close to home.








