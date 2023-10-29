Matthew Perry attends "The Circle" premiere during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 26, 2017 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Matthew Perry’s last post on Instagram was a picture of himself lounging in the corner of a spa pool, only five days before he would be found dead at a LA home.

The beloved Friends actor, 54, tragically passed away after drowning in a hot tub on Saturday US time, reports news.com.au.

“Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman,” Perry captioned the picture in his final message to fans.

In another eerie social media post, Perry shared a message about mental health just four days before his death.

The actor returned to X, formerly known as Twitter, after nearly a year away from the platform, writing: “Let’s make stigmas a stigma” and adding the #mentalhealth hashtag.

Sources say that first responders had received a call to the property for a person suffering cardiac arrest.

Perry rose to fame for his role as Chandler Bing on the ‘90s sitcom Friends. Photo / Getty Images

Perry was reportedly found in a spa pool at the residence, with sources adding that there were no drugs found at the scene. It has also been revealed that no foul play was involved.

Fans have flooded social media to pay tribute to the troubled star and praise his performance as Chandler Bing.

“Matthew Perry was able to put a smile on my face when no one else could,” one shared. “I hope he knows he made an impact on a lot of people,” another fan wrote.

Perry rose to fame for his role as Chandler Bing on the ‘90s sitcom Friends, where he featured in 234 episodes across 10 seasons. His character was much-loved as was his performance in the hit series.

'Friends' cast Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry. Photo / Getty Images

While his on-screen persona was funny and upbeat, Perry suffered behind the scenes, most notably from his addiction to drugs and alcohol.

He was addicted to Vicodin for years, even while he was filming Friends, and had been in and out of rehab during peak stardom.