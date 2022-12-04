Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Matt Heath: Your chance to shine with tangled Xmas-tree lights

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Christmas month is upon us! Photo / 123RF

Christmas month is upon us! Photo / 123RF

OPINION:

This week a thoughtful, handsome (1), thin (2) man communicated with me from the past. This great human reached forward across 10 full months and made my life easier. That person was me. His

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment