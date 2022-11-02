Matt Chisholm farewells Celebrity Treasure Island and Survivor

Matt Chisholm. Photo / Charlotte Hedley

The nation’s favourite survival host Matt Chisholm won’t be returning for the next season of Celebrity Treasure Island alongside co-host Bree Tomasel.

The new season of CTI was filmed some weeks ago, but speculation swirled about Chisholm, 45, not returning to co-host at this year’s season launch party in September.

Chisholm put to rest any rumours by announcing his departure from both CTI and Survivor NZ in a Facebook post only visible to his friend list, alleging the reason behind his shock disappearance from the popular shows.

“I’ve been told I can control the narrative,” he said, “and say ‘I’ve decided to stand down from the role to spend more time with family’, or something similar, but that would be dishonest.

“I’ve been let go from the job ... none of us are indispensable ... remember that when you choose to spend your limited amount of spare time working hard for an employer ... instead of spending it with your family.

Matt Chisholm and Bree Tomasel will not be hosting the next season of Celebrity Treasure Island together after Chisholm alleged he was let go. Photo / TVNZ

Spy knows Chisholm’s and Tomasel’s repertoire was as good off-camera as on, but TVNZ would not entertain any speculation, saying it was unwarranted as the show is moving in a new direction and that is the reason for a new hosting duo. Tomasel’s new co-host and the new version of the show will be announced at the TVNZ new season showcase this Thursday at Spark Arena.

“As we head into the fourth season of Celebrity Treasure Island, a few aspects of the show are being refreshed and a new hosting dynamic is just one of the changes viewers can expect to see in 2023. We wish Matt all the best for the future,” said a spokesperson for TVNZ.

Chisholm said, “I’ve been very honest about the fact that the time away from home and the work hasn’t been easy ... maybe a little too honest ... but I’ve always appreciated the opportunity, the remuneration, the new skills, and the most importantly, the amazing people I’ve met, some who I continue to work with on new projects.”

Spy offered Chisholm and Tomasel the chance to look back and tell us their favourite moments together, but neither were keen.

Chisholm said he was currently happy with the direction he was moving in and would be available for MC’ing, life coaching, farm consulting and children’s birthday parties.

In 2019 Chisholm who hosted Survivor New Zealand and was also a popular reporter for Fair Go, Seven Sharp and Close Up, announced he was leaving TVNZ for a country life in Otago.

“Some news ... after nearly 12 years at TVNZ ... I’ll be leaving at the end of the year. Elle, Bede, Finn and I are heading to Chatto Creek, Central Otago ... population... about 50.

“We have a couple of paddocks ... and plan on farming some children, rocks and rabbits,” Chisholm said at the time.

Of course baby daughter Bree, born late 2021, after Chisholm’s announcement makes a family of five now in Central Otago.

Since then, if there is a story he thinks worth telling, Chisholm has put his journalist hat back on and of course his CTI co-Host hat too.

Chisholm is also an in-demand MC and host with Celebrity Speakers, his humour and heart mix well with showing support and reflection on mental health.

Spy offered Chisholm and Tomasel the chance to look back and tell us their favourite moments together, but neither were keen. Photo / Spy

This year the sheep and beef farmer signed on as the inaugural Ambassador for Rural Support Trust.

He embarked on the role with a nationwide “Time out Tour”, talking to rural communities on the topic of mental wellness and resilience.

Chisholm has spent the last year behind the scenes filming with Nadia Lim and husband Carlos Bagrie at Royalburn Station above Arrowtown for her show Nadia’s Farm currently screening on Three.

“After nearly a whole year down on the farm … we’ve got just one more day of filming with these smart, hardworking, good fun farmers … I’ll be emotional … cos it’s been a real treat …” Chisholm wrote on Instagram.

Lim and Bagrie replied, Chisholm has been a legend to work with and they hoped they all still got to hang out.

Meanwhile back in CTI land, the show found it hard to contain its secrets with a gap of over six months after filming in February this year before hitting screens. Spy hears the new pimped-up version is due to hit screens peak summer in January.