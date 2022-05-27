Masterchef NZ is back with new star judges. Video / THREE

A disgruntled MasterChef NZ contestant has launched a scathing rant on social media before this weekend's premiere, alleging the show is nothing but a scam.

Felina Kee, an Otago teacher, took to her Facebook page Food by Felina to reveal insider secrets with her followers, accompanied by a long written post outlining allegations about the way the show is run.

MasterChef NZ is due to screen this Sunday after a six-year hiatus, featuring season 2 winner, celebrity cook and entrepreneur Nadia Lim as lead judge. She's joined by renowned chef Vaughan Mabee and award-winning restaurateur Michael Dearth.

Twenty-seven contestants are vying to win one of the 16 coveted aprons and make it to the new MasterChef kitchen at Vingard near Arrowtown.

In her Facebook post, Kee said as "the show is about to air, so is their dirty laundry".

She believed the judges were "puppets" and claimed they were fed lines through an ear-piece. On one occasion, she alleges dishes hadn't been tasted by the judges yet they were filmed commenting on the meals.

She claimed that "all the contestants were aware that they had never tasted the food but were making these judgments, that were all fake and false".

And Kee added that in her opinion "it didn't matter how our food had been cooked, the judges had made a decision, most likely based on what they had been told by the director, on which contestants' food was going to go through".

MasterChef NZ contestant Felina Kee makes a raft of allegations against the reality TV show during a Facebook Live post on Friday. Photo / Supplied

Kee also claimed when she told staff she was going to leave the show because of a "toxic" environment", a senior staff member went to her room and "offered to give me inside information about the next challenge so that I would have an unfair advantage over the others".

She also claimed the TV show was highly manipulated and convoluted, and "dangerous" to contestants' mental health.

Some of Kee's allegations include:

• The show took contestants' watches off them and the time displayed on the famous MasterChef clock was changed frequently to fit filming.

• Contestants were given faulty equipment to work with in hopes it would create better TV.

• Contestants were chosen and eliminated based on personality, not cooking ability.

• She claimed a staff member told her "don't worry, you're already in" before judges had tasted her dish.

• The contestants were forced to cook in unsafe conditions and the experience had been "psychological manipulation".

In her post she also attempts to "get ahead of the smear campaign" by saying she has proof via medical certificates that she did not leave because of injury, which she claimed would be a likely cover-up for her sudden departure from the show.

Kee claimed she left after a recommendation by the show's counsellor that the show was detrimental to her mental state. She claims to have fled in the middle of the night.

MasterChef NZ judges Michael P. Dearth, Nadia Lim and Vaughan Mabee ahead of Sunday's night's premiere. Photo / Supplied

She went on to allege that she risked facing civil court action and being sued by Discovery, the production company which films MasterChef, for speaking out.

During her live video, Kee encouraged MasterChef to "sue her for her last $10".

"I'm broke - but I'm happy."

Kee became emotional near the end of the video, saying she saw the experience as "psychological manipulation".

"It's not okay.

"It's really quite scary they are allowed to do this to me, that this is in some way justified."

The Herald has sought comment from Discovery.