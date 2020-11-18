MasterChef Junior contestant Ben Watkins dead at 14

Ben Watkins, known for gracing the MasterChef Junior stage with his skill and culinary knowledge, has died. He was 14. Photo / Supplied

A former MasterChef Junior contestant has died aged 14 from a rare form of cancer.

Ben Watkins competed on the US version of the reality show in 2018 which was hosted by Gordon Ramsay.

He was a fan favourite on the show and finished in the top 18.

We lost a Master of the @MasterChefJrFOX kitchen today. Ben you were an incredibly talented home cook and even stronger young man. Your young life had so many tough turns but you always persevered. Sending all the love to Ben Watkins’ family with this terrible loss Gx pic.twitter.com/RX81hP7lbw — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) November 17, 2020

After his appearance on the program, Watkins was diagnosed with angiomatoid fibrous histiocytoma which is a rare soft tissue tumour most commonly occurring in children and young adults.

After an 18-month battle, Watkins passed away on November 14 at the Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

"We were praying for a different outcome," Anthony Edwards, who was Watkins' legal guardian, told the Chicago Tribune. "But Ben's lungs could no longer give him the air he needed to breathe. It's been devastating."

R.I.P



Ben Watkins 🙏

Now you can cook in Heaven pic.twitter.com/sMxDazxcOD — BYRON BROWN SR (@BYRONBROWNSR) November 18, 2020

The Tribune reports that Watkins' father Michael Watkins shot and killed Ben's mother, Leila Edwards, 43, before taking his own life. Investigators ruled it a murder-suicide.

"After losing both of his parents … we have marvelled at Ben's strength, courage and love for life," his guardians said in a statement. "He never, ever complained.

"Ben was and will always be the strongest person we know.

"When Ben's rare illness was shared with the world, he was so heartened by the outpouring of love he received from every corner of the globe – especially here in his hometown of Gary, Indiana.

"Ben suffered more than his share in his fourteen years on this Earth, but we take solace in that his suffering is finally over and in that, in the end, Ben knew he was loved by so many."

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay paid tribute to Watkins on Twitter.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Helpline: 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.