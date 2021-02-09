Mary Wilson, the longest-reigning original Supreme, dies at 76

Mary Wilson, a former member of The Supremes, in 2019. Photo / AP

Mary Wilson, the longest-reigning original Supreme, has died at 76 years old.

Wilson died suddenly in Las Vegas, publicist Jay Schwartz told KABC-TV. When she died and other details weren't immediately clear.

Schwartz confirmed that Wilson's funeral service will be held privately in accordance with current health and safety guidelines, but a public memorial will be scheduled for later in the year.

Wilson was at the forefront of the Motown sound after signing with the label in 1961 when she was 15-years old, originally as a member of The Primettes before the group changed their name.

The Supremes (Cindy Birdsong, Diana Ross and Mary Wilson), wearing matching sequinned peach dresses during a live concert performance, circa 1965. Photo / Getty Images

Wilson, Diana Ross and Florence Ballard made up the first successful configuration of The Supremes.

She stayed with the group until it was officially disbanded by Motown in 1977.

The group's first No 1, million-selling song, Where Did Our Love Go, was released June 17, 1964.

Paying tribute to Wilson in a statement on Monday night, Motown founder Berry Gordy said: "I was extremely shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of a major member of the Motown family, Mary Wilson of the Supremes.

"The Supremes were always known as the 'sweethearts of Motown'. Mary, along with Diana Ross and Florence Ballard, came to Motown in the early 1960s.

"After an unprecedented string of No 1 hits, television and nightclub bookings, they opened doors for themselves, the other Motown acts, and many, many others. … I was always proud of Mary.

"She was quite a star in her own right and over the years continued to work hard to boost the legacy of the Supremes. Mary Wilson was extremely special to me. She was a trailblazer, a diva and will be deeply missed."

Only two days before her death the singer had shared a YouTube post in which she promised to release more material after working with Universal Music.

OMG! Mary Wilson of the Supremes has died suddenly. I was just on a Zoom call with her Wednesday for about an hour & never could have imagined this. So full of life & great stories. Absolutely shocked. Rest In Supreme Peace Mary. https://t.co/E9CmwF1Hum — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) February 9, 2021

Those releases were expected to include the previously shelved album Red Hot, recorded by the singer in the late 1970s.

"So much has happened to me in the month of February," she told subscribers. "Mainly because I'm working with Universal Music and they are going to release new recordings - Mary Wilson recordings."

She added: "Hopefully some of that will be out on my birthday, March 6."