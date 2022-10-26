Martha Stewart has revealed she'd go on a date with Pete Davidson. Photo / Getty Images

Martha Stewart thinks Pete Davidson is “sort of cute”.

The 81-year-old TV personality confessed she thought that stand-up comic Pete, 28, was handsome as she played a fun segment on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Srewart took part in a game which required her to raise a green, red or yellow flag if she approved of a hypothetical date.

Barrymore, 47, stated to her guest, “Your date has as many tattoos as Pete Davidson,” which prompted Stewart to raise a green flag, as the Charlie’s Angels star excitedly exclaimed, “I knew it! Martha, you minx, I knew it!”

Stewart kept her green flag up as Barrymore changed the hypothetical question to “Your date is Pete Davidson”.

Barrymore then showed Stewart a viral photo of the cookbook queen holding Davidson’s hand from the pre-White House Correspondent’s Association Dinner in May which he attended with his now ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian and said: “There’s a thing on the internet where everybody wants you to go on a date with Pete Davidson.”

Suggestions that Martha Stewart is the new woman in Pete Davidson's life have been very popular online. Photo / Instagram

Stewart then said: “He’s dated so many women. I’m not saying that’s bad. I think that’s good. He’s sort of cute. I know everybody loves him.”

She revealed she first met Davidson when he was a “little twerp” on the 2015 Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber with her.

She shared: “He was on the Bieber roast with me, do you remember?

“He was this little twerp. He was even twerpier than Bieber.”

Stewart then added that former Saturday Night Live star - who has dated numerous older women including Kate Beckinsale, 49, and 42-year-old Kim - was a “very good guy”.

The Martha Stewart Living star said then that Davidson was more like her “lost son”.

Earlier during the interview, Stewart revealed she has been single “for like 30 years”, saying she had been “stupid” about relationships in the past and “should have married along the way” following her 1990 divorce from publisher Andrew Stewart.

She admitted she did miss the “fun” of having a special man in her life.