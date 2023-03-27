Married At First Sight groom Cam Woods has been seen in newly emerged photos which show he sported a very different look a few years ago.

Married At First Sight “larrikin” Cameron Woods would be best recognised among viewers for his long blonde hair and moustache.

But just a few short years ago, the 27-year-old FIFO worker looked very different compared to his current aesthetic on the Channel 9 show.

Cameron Woods stars on this year’s MAFS.

Cameron, who is paired with Lyndall Grace on the dating series, can be seen rocking a fresh-shaven face and buzz cut in newly emerged photos from 2017.

Throwback photos show Cam looking quite different. Photo / Instagram

The carpenter, who grew up on a farm in Queensland before moving to Darwin to work in remote communities, is weathering a rocky period with his TV ‘wife’, who is struggling with Cam’s lack of affection.

The two had an argument on Monday night’s episode, which was filmed during homestays week at Cam’s place in Darwin, where Lyndall hit out at her partner for repeatedly rejecting her advances.

Tensions between them were already high after Wednesday night’s dinner party, where Cam watered down the idea of Lyndall moving from Perth to Darwin to make their relationship work in the real world.

Cam is matched with Lyndall on this year’s MAFS.

“What’s the point of moving, why would you move from Perth away from all your family when I’m not gonna be in Darwin – I’ll still be out remote?” he asked Lyndall at the dinner table.

Cam made matters worse when he admitted to writing on his application form that he’d be willing to move for love while signing up to MAFS.

“Hearing that he came into the experiment thinking that, if he found the right person, he would give up his job, he would move,” Lyndall said in a piece-to-camera, “it was devastating that I’m not the person he was willing to do that for. That’s the thing that hurts.”

MAFS Australia is available to stream first on ThreeNow or on Three Sunday 7pm and Mon to Weds 7.30pm.