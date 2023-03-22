Viewers have rallied behind Bronte amid her turbulent relationship with Harrison – but these secret text messages may flip the story.

A series of leaked text messages allegedly sent by Married At First Sight bride Bronte Schofield has painted a very different picture of her intentions on the show.

Bronte, 29, is matched on the show with controversial groom Harrison Boon, who has been repeatedly called out for his “gaslighting” behaviour, with many frustrated viewers left wondering why she hasn’t yet walked out on him.

But according to the Daily Mail Australia, she may be taking inspiration from 2022 contestant, Brent Vitiello, who infamously delivered a brutal take-down to his TV “wife”, Tamara Djordjevic, during the final vows.

In the explosive texts, published by the Daily Mail, Bronte allegedly detailed her plan to make it to the end of the show in an exchange with an unidentified fellow MAFS star.

“Oh trust me babe. I got it (sic) all figured out,” she wrote.

“I’m smarter than I look. I don’t think I want to make it to final vows, but at least seventh or the very last (commitment ceremony) and then say bye.”

Bronte added: “Unless I make it to final vowels (sic) and pull a ‘Brent’ on him. Honestly, the sh** I would say to that bloke … would be (f***ing) BRUTAL if sh** continues the way it is.”

This may explain why Bronte has stuck it out with Harrison on the show.

The publication also alleged last month that despite Bronte appearing blindsided by news of her TV “husband” apparently having a young girlfriend outside the show, she had actually known about it well in advance.

The publication shared a series of leaked voice notes, appearing to be from the MAFS bride to her friend, Jessica Tomlinson – the same person who was filmed pulling Bronte aside to warn her about Harrison’s past.

Jessica appeared to blindside her friend with the warning during her wedding.

In the files, Bronte promises she will “put on a show” for the cameras.

The couple has certainly been providing the drama this season: on Wednesday night, after yet another fiery clash, Bronte fled their apartment and left Harrison to face the weekly dinner party alone.

She cried as she told him she needed to leave, pointing out that their relationship was beyond repair.

“I just don’t see how you and I can overcome the hurt that has been inflicted on both of us from each other and the group,” she said. “I feel completely broken.”

Bronte added: “I want to go home … I’m literally getting on a plane and going home. I’m done.”

MAFS Australia is available to stream first on ThreeNow or on Three Sunday 7pm and Mon to Weds 7.30pm.



