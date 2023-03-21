She was accused of brutally rejecting her TV ‘husband’, but MAFS bride Alyssa Barmonde has revealed what really happened at the emotionally driven commitment ceremony.

Married At First Sight bride Alyssa Barmonde has slowly emerged as an unlikely “villain” of this year’s season.

The single mother, 35, has hit rocky waters with her TV “husband” Duncan James, accused of failing to communicate her concerns effectively while brutally shutting him out.

Their ongoing challenges came to a head at Sunday’s commitment ceremony, when Barmonde broke down in tears while the couple talked to the MAFS experts about their issues which, for Barmonde, revolve around James being unable to relate to her struggles as a solo parent.

While James said he was more than willing to try to understand, Barmonde became overwhelmed with emotion, before fleeing the room and rejecting James’ attempts to comfort her.

Alyssa Barmonde has revealed what really happened during the commitment ceremony.

The MAFS bride was called out for brutally rejecting her TV husband.

In a lengthy social media post, Barmonde has revealed her behaviour was down to suffering a “panic attack” in the moment, and that she’s suffered with anxiety for more than 20 years.

“When a panic attack comes on suddenly – your only thought is your need for survival,” Barmonde wrote on Instagram.

“For me – I need to be alone so I can focus, get into fresh air, slow down and breathe.

“Having a panic attack on the couch is something that happened to me a few times. But this time I wasn’t strong enough to manage it head-on. I took time. Stepped away. Calmed myself down. And returned to a hard conversation.

She added: “I wish I felt better understood sometimes, or that I can explain how I feel a little better, but don’t we all?”

On Monday night’s episode, James, 36, appeared to have reached his own breaking point in the relationship.

After the controversial couple swap challenge, for which James moved in with bride Evelyn Ellis for three days, the cyber security sales director returned home to Barmonde, eager to make her feel at ease after their rough patch.

But James’ romantic gesture, which involved posing for a hilarious photo shoot with Barmonde’s beloved KitchenAid stand mixer, brutally backfired.

Carrying on from their previous disagreements, Barmonde said she felt James would “never understand” the pressures she faces as a single mother.

James asked her to help him try to understand. “I don’t think I can agree to that. Full stop,” she said.

Barmonde then left the couple’s apartment with her suitcase, arguing she needed time to herself.

Alyssa Barmonde is matched with Duncan James on MAFS.

A teary James then gave a heartbreaking interview in a piece-to-camera.

“I feel like I am trying to be positive, trying to give reassurance, but it feels like there are a lot of sentences from Alyssa about why this won’t work,” he said.

“It was combative. She wants to now leave. I feel like I am shooting in the dark sometimes.

“I feel more rejected in this relationship than any relationship I’ve been in. I can’t believe I’m crying.”

The MAFS experts pointed out to Barmonde what a catch James was at the commitment ceremony, with Mel Schilling saying he was the most “emotionally intelligent man in the room”.

But it didn’t appear to register with Barmonde, who revealed her card with “Stay” written on it, before saying, “Can we get off the couch now?”

