Married At First Sight bride Alyssa Barmonde has been slammed by viewers for her “dirty” behaviour at last night’s final dinner party.

The Sydney-based single mother, 35, came into the reunion all guns blazing after being dumped by Duncan James at final vows last Sunday, accusing him of wearing a “mask” for the entire experiment.

In a piece-to-camera, Alyssa said Duncan was no doubt “talking s*** about me”, before proceeding to say he was “fake” and needs to “grow up”.

Duncan has emerged as the 'hero' of this season.

Cut to Duncan’s interview, where he said Alyssa was an “amazing” person, and he would never “say a bad word about her”.

Shortly afterwards, when the pair reunited, Alyssa was seen simulating vomiting as Duncan went in for a hug, before she relentlessly called out the 36-year-old at the dinner table.

Duncan calmly stated, while he did desire a future with Alyssa, the pair just weren’t right for each other in the end. However, his bid to defuse the situation was futile.

“You dumped me bro, you dumped me Duncan, you broke my heart,” Alyssa said. “You made me believe that there was a future for us. I sacrificed leaving my son for you!”

Viewers took to social media after the frustrating encounter, lamenting Alyssa for being “delusional” and projecting her own insecurities on to Duncan:

So low blow for Alyssa to accuse Duncan of leading her on and keeping her away from her child when he was genuinely feeling for her. This is just too much, Alyssa is out on line. #MAFSAU — Neska (@nes_ka07) April 2, 2023

Duncan is literally one of the most mature and kind men we’ve ever had on this trashfire of a show, and Alyssa was too insecure to realise how good she had it #MAFSAU — Steph the sarcastic sequin (@Steph_Simmons89) April 2, 2023

My respect for Duncan is through the roof. I simply couldn't. I would lose it at Alyssa.#mafs #mafsau — Ultra Tea Time (@UltraTeaTime) April 2, 2023

Alyssa hasn’t been conducting any media interviews over the past few weeks amid her emerging “villain” portrayal.

Meanwhile, news.com.au spoke with Duncan following last week’s final vows, where he doubled down on his defence of Alyssa.

“The stuff that people are saying about her and to her … I hate it. I’ve seen some of it, I don’t see much of it, I do try to pull myself away from it,” Duncan told us.

“No one deserves some of the horrible comments people have said.”

Duncan also confirmed he recently wrote to her asking if there was anything he could do to help her.

“If anybody asked me, in any interview, about Alyssa, you’ll always see that I talk positively of her, because that’s what I genuinely think about her,” he said.

“It’s crazy how cruel some people can be behind a keyboard when they’ve seen one aspect of somebody’s life.”