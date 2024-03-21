Married at First Sight 2024: Lucinda and Timothy finally share their first kiss

OPINION:

It is another chaotic week on Married at First Sight Australia with more couples melting down, while others finally begin to heat up.

This week was feedback week, a possible ploy from the experts to take a break and make the couples do their job.

It showed the audience they do not need their help stirring the pot, so let’s get right into the commitment ceremony.

After last week’s cheating allegation came to light, Sara Mesa got her expected badgering on the couch as she sheepishly sat alongside partner Tim Calwell.

“We’re just friends,” Mesa says.

“Friends don’t get naked and have sex,” counters expert John Aitken.

In typical Mesa fashion, she is defensive and continuously cuts everyone off claiming she “hasn’t finished talking” during minute-long roundabout monologues.

Sarah Mesa got badgered on the couch by the experts and the rest of the group. Photo / Warner Bros Discovery

Setting aside the scandal, the experts believe that one of the main issues with the situation is that Mesa failed to reach out to Calwell to offer consolation or an apology after everything became public.

The group is turning against her, and she is cracking under the pressure.

Not only is the group turning against Mesa, but Calwell also decides to write ”leave” after claiming that “trust has been broken.”

Mesa writes “stay” and the pair are forced to face the music for another week.

Fan favourites Tristan Black and Cassandra Allen have a rocky week on the couch after Black admitted he confessed his love for the first time.

“I really wish that I felt the same way as Tristan. That’s probably why I feel uncomfortable but it’s not there,” Allen says. Ouch.

Tristan Black's smile does not last long as Cassandra Allen admits she does not feel the same way as he does. Photo / Warner Bros Discovery

When Allen admits that she wrote “leave” while he wrote “stay,” the group’s hearts fall and jaws drop.

“I feel blindsided, that’s the first time I’ve said I love someone,” he says.

We are onto feedback week, which starts with Calwell giving Mesa some feedback on his feelings after their disaster.

“There are two pages?” a shocked Mesa asks Calwell as he writes.

“It is actually three,” he replies.

“I appreciate you coming to me with these. I know I f***ed up and I have to do a lot to fix it. I am genuinely sorry,” Mesa earnestly says to Calwell.

Meanwhile, Jono McCullough is enjoying time alone in his flat with a bottle of wine which begs the question, where is his wife Lauren Dunn?

She has been whisked off to Perth for emergency surgery for a blood clot on her shoulder, and her presence will be sorely missed at this week dinner’s party.

Richard Sauerman is back after his poor health last week (the “man flu”) and his wife Andrea Thompson is fed up with his lack of accountability.

The pair try to salvage their relationship by renewing their vows in their wedding day outfits earlier in the week, but it seems this relationship seems too far gone.

The pair have an explosive fight where Sauerman accuses Thompson of gaslighting as she tries to have an honest conversation with him. This hits a sore spot for Thompson, who spoken many times about being gaslit by her ex-partners.

Sauerman storms out after wishing her luck in finding what she truly wants, and the pair do not seem like they will last another week.

In the spirit of feedback week, Lucinda Light and Timothy Smith pen a letter to controversial couple Tori Adams and Jack Dunkley, posing as the experts. Light and Smith called themselves the “bulls*** investigators”.

Lucinda Light and Timothy Smith pen a letter to Tori Adams and Jack Dunkley. Photo / Warner Bros Discovery

The note was a plea for Dunkley to have a three-way talk with his ex-girlfriend over the phone about the controversial accusations of her being in a relationship that had been circulating earlier this season.

The letter also asked why the deed hadn’t been done by two persons who were so “sexually charged”.

They deliver the note in a Mission Impossible style sequence and Adams is livid at its contents.

It’s juvenile and a low blow, according to Jack, and an intricate scheme to force the two of them apart.

Tori Adams fumes while reading the letter from the “bulls*** investigators. Photo / Warner Bros Discovery

Naturally, the letter comes up at this week’s dinner party. However, even though during cocktail hour everyone assumes Light and Smith wrote it, they force everyone to keep the information a secret until dinner.

Once it is revealed, Adams goes on a tirade about how she and Dunkley are utterly in love and that no one can touch them, instead of laughing it off like they would if she was genuinely in a good relationship.

“If I felt like I was being played for a dickhead, trust me, I would have been gone weeks ago,” she says.

But by far the most iconic moment of the dinner party is when Smith and Light share a little smooch, causing commotion among the rest of the couples.

Everyone but Adams and Dunkley are beside themselves at the moment, especially Smith’s sidekick Tristan Black.

“That was hectic,” he whispers across the table.

Married At First Sight Australia season 11 airs on Three from Sundays to Wednesdays at 7pm and is available to stream on ThreeNow.







