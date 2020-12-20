Mark Wahlberg disappoints Australian fans after staying at F45 gym for only five minutes

Mark Wahlberg pictured with cricket player David Warner. Photo / David Warner

Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg has disappointed fans after he reportedly only briefly appeared at an Australian gym class.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the 49-year-old star spent just a few minutes at the workout at F45 Woolloomooloo class attended by fans and celebrities.

Australian cricket star David Warner and his wife Candice were among the stars who were at the gym session last week, and initial reports about the session from attendees were positive.

Warner wrote on Instagram: "Awesome opportunity meeting this guy this morning!! Entourage Australia could definitely work!"

But the new report from the Sydney Morning Herald says he "didn't stick around for any exercise", and instead made a brief appearance, posed for a couple of photos, told gym-goers to "enjoy your workout guys", then quickly left. According to the report, he "barely stayed five minutes."

The gym's owner Jessica Sullivan told Australian morning show Sunrise his appearance was "amazing".

"It was amazing, absolutely incredible, the biggest Hollywood star was down here at F45 - you couldn't ask for more," she told the show.

"Everyone wanted to get near him with those muscles, he made everything look easy," she added.

"It was very distracting having him in the gym, I'll tell you that."

Wahlberg owns a minority stake in the popular Australian gym franchise.

He was in New South Wales to film a Ladbrokes commercial after quarantining for two weeks in Byron Bay.

Elle Ferguson, Joel Patfull, and model twins Jordan and Zac Stenmark were also attended the session.

F45 classes are a type of high-intensity interval training (HITT) workouts, which include cardio and resistance circuits.