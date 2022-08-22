Margaret Urlich from 'When the Cat's Away' performing on stage at the 2008 Mission Concert, Napier. Photo / Sarah Gully

Tributes are pouring in for beloved Kiwi musician Margaret Urlich, who has died at 57 after battling cancer for two and a half years.

The multi-award-winning artist started out as a co-lead vocalist with Kiwi band Peking Man, then joining all-female group When The Cat's Away in 1986 before launching her solo career.

Last year, she was inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame.

Urlich was diagnosed with cancer two years ago and passed away peacefully at her home in New South Wales, according to a family statement.

"Margaret is a much-loved multi award-winning member of the Australian and New Zealand music industry who captured hearts around the world as a gifted singer/songwriter with a unique voice and sense of style.

"We thank you for respecting the privacy of her family and loved ones at this sad time."

Her fans, colleagues and fellow artists have shared their tributes to the musician online.

The Australian Recording Industry Association paid tribute from their official Twitter account to the ARIA-winning artist.

Rest In Peace ARIA Award-winning New Zealand singer Margaret Urlich. pic.twitter.com/z7ImGgrH3e — ARIA (@ARIA_Official) August 22, 2022

New Zealand-born Aussie television presenter Richard Wilkins also paid tribute to the artist, sharing his love for Urlich's family.

Vale #margareturlich Much love to George and the family … and immense respect for the beautiful and talented artist who blazed a trail . R.I.P. Margaret 💔 — Richard Wilkins (@RichardWilkins) August 22, 2022

TVNZ's Breakfast host Indira Stewart paid tribute to Urlich's "unique vibrato and voice".

"Will never forget her rendition of 'I Don't Know How to Love Him' in Jesus Christ Superstar," she wrote on Twitter.

The beautiful Margaret Urlich... one of the most unique vibratos and NZ voices. Will never forget her rendition of "I Don't Know How to Love Him" in Jesus Christ Superstar. "Escaping" is still one of the most iconic jams Saddest news but a life full of incredible achievements❤️❤️ https://t.co/acimbvx9xn — Indira Stewart (@Indiratweets) August 22, 2022

ZM host Cam Mansel wrote, "Rest in Peace Margaret Urlich thank you for your art."

Rest In Peace Margaret Urlich thank you for your art. You soul will live forever in your music. 🤍 — Cam Mansel (@CamMansel) August 22, 2022

