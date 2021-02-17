Mandy Moore says her 'blood is boiling' over interview with publication

Mandy Moore is furious over an unnamed publication's actions. Photo / Getty Images

Mandy Moore is expressing her fury over an unnamed publication which was set to do a piece on her.

The actress said her "blood is still boiling" after the outlet killed the story about her when she refused to discuss a "certain subject".

It's assumed that certain subject is her ex-husband, singer Ryan Adams.

"When [the publication] were told that I had spoken plenty about a certain subject in my life and would have no further comment (truly there are countless interviews they could pull from, that story is over and there's nothing more to say), this was the response we got back," Moore, 36, wrote.

"Any comment I make about said experience becomes clickbait and gives them the energy and time they seek and have already stolen from too many for too long."

Moore continued to explain how the outlet was completely "out of touch with the cultural discussion around abusive relationships".

"The refusal to interview someone unless they agree to relive that trauma publicly? No thank you," she added.

The actress uploaded a screenshot of the response she received from the publication, where they expressed that they were going to withdraw from the interview if she was unwilling to talk about the relationship.

Moore was married to Adams from 2009-2016.

In 2019, the actress was among several women who accused Adams of emotional abuse and sexual misconduct, with The New York Times conducting their own investigation.

At the time, Adams responded by apologising for the way he had "mistreated" women in the past.

Moore ended up slamming his apology.

She is now married to singer Taylor Goldsmith and they are expecting a baby.