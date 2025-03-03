Mana Moana is a celebration of songs from across the Pacific.
After its performances flooded social media and spread joy to thousands inside and outside Aotearoa, hit Pasifika musical showcase Mana Moana will return for another year at Auckland’s Spark Arena on May 2.
The collaboration between, the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra Te Tira Pūoro o Aotearoa (NZSO) and Signature Choir (produced by Live Nation) made headlines in previous years for its rousing renditions of traditional and contemporary songs from Samoa, Tonga, Fiji, Cook Islands, Niue and Tokelau.
“This show is a true celebration of community, culture, and the richness of Pasifika music,” she said.
“By fusing the power of Pasifika choral excellence with the grandeur of a full orchestra, we create something truly magical—an experience that moves the heart and uplifts the spirit”.
The project was initially birthed from a collaborative journey between the NZSO and the Signature Choir, whose aim was to create high-quality audio recordings and videos of Pasifika songs in partnership with RNZ.
It has since blossomed into one of the most anticipated live music events of the calendar year, with audience-recorded videos from the show at Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre in 2022 amassing over 1 million views on social media.