“This show is a true celebration of community, culture, and the richness of Pasifika music,” she said.

“By fusing the power of Pasifika choral excellence with the grandeur of a full orchestra, we create something truly magical—an experience that moves the heart and uplifts the spirit”.

The project was initially birthed from a collaborative journey between the NZSO and the Signature Choir, whose aim was to create high-quality audio recordings and videos of Pasifika songs in partnership with RNZ.

It has since blossomed into one of the most anticipated live music events of the calendar year, with audience-recorded videos from the show at Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre in 2022 amassing over 1 million views on social media.

This was followed by a successful Spark Arena show, which Herald reviewer Varsha Anjali described as “goosebump” inducing.

“Mana Moana reminded us again - as they have been with each performance - that we were here to celebrate”.

Tupai said this year’s rendition would be “even bigger and better” than before.

“After the overwhelming response to the last Mana Moana, we knew we had to bring it back.

“Seeing our community’s joy and pride as their songs came to life in such a groundbreaking way was life-changing, and 2025 will take that experience to the next level”.

This year's Mana Moana will be 'bigger and better'. Photo / Penina Momoisea

Ticketing details

Tickets go on sale at 12pm Thursday March 6, tickets start from $19.90.

