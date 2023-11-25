Mana Moana was a celebration of songs across the Pacific.

REVIEW:

Thousands cheering. There’s rich, traditional melody, eloquent classical tunes, soft lights projected like ocean waves and plenty humour at Spark Arena. The excitement from the community crescendos as Pasifika choral singers and orchestral musicians wearing sei collide in a world-first - Mana Moana: A Fusion of Symphony of the Pacific is here.

Laughing Samoans star and MC of the night, Tofiga Fepulea'i

What ensued was an energetic and emotional 2-hour set from the 80-person Pasifika choir, the Signature Choir, and 78 musicians from the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra (NZSO). Following an opening prayer (as MC and comedian Tofiga Fepulea’i put it, “Like all things Pasifika, we start with God and we finish with God,”) and a breathtaking rendition of Mikhail Glinka’s Overture in D major, the crowd were primed to celebrate cherished songs from Samoa, Tonga, Fiji, Cook Islands, Niue and Tokelau.

When Fātuga Su’ifefiloi Fa’asamoa kicked off, the full-house arena rejoiced and leapt to their feet as Samoans sang proudly. A heavenly, blood-orange glow emitting behind the choir exuded a sense of divine power. A dynamic favourite hailing from Tokelau, Te Hiva was sure to get people moving - though one moved more than others. An elderly woman got up from her chair and danced in front of the crowd who ferociously cheered her on.

The sweet, somber melody of Isa Lei gently dripped and seeped into a thirsty crowd, now soaked in a hue of ocean blue - a Fiji blue. And my heart broke. My mother, a muse of emotions, often exclaimed Isa lei! in moments of sorrow, surprise, joy and regret. So then I remembered her moments - our moments - of sorrow, surprise, joy and regret. They appeared one after another, like stills from an ‘80s View-Master.

As a Signature Choir soloist arrived at a crescendo, signaling the end of the Fijian farewell song, I yearned for family. I yearned for the ones living and those lingering as ghosts. I welled up in tears as I listened to the echos of Suva, Taveuni and Labasa. I yearned for my homeland, and the homelands of four generations before me.

But it wasn’t time to say goodbye just yet. Mana Moana reminded us again - as they have been with each performance - that we were here to celebrate. An unexpected joyous number prompted us to our feet; clapping, cheering, swaying our arms like waves of the sea with the phone torch on, as if hundreds of fireflies joined the party. When 10 or so galvanised fans, mostly elders, lifted from their seats and broke into traditional dance in front of the stage, the crowd roared with pride.

After a standing ovation, there was another special moment: the audience returned the favour and sang a song in unison to Signature Choir and NZSO. A few performers, including the director of the Signature Choir Fepulea’i Helen Tupa’i, could be seen overwhelmed with emotion, wiping away tears. I, too, was overwhelmed, goosebumps rising.

This is what community is. This is what passion is. This is what celebration is.

Mana Moana, this was a privilege.