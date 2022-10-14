Mamma Mia actor Pierce Brosnan lost out on a major role and he thinks he knows why. Photo / Getty Images

A Hollywood alum has revealed he once made a comment that may have cost him a major movie role.

Pierce Brosnan has revealed he auditioned for a major role in the '80s but ultimately lost out and he thinks he knows why.

Appearing on The Tonight Show, the Mamma Mia actor told host Jimmy Fallon he auditioned for the role of Batman in Tim Burton's 1989 hit film. The 69-year-old actor said: "I went up for Batman way back in the day when Tim Burton was doing it. Obviously, I didn't get the job."

"I remember saying something stupid to Tim Burton. I said, 'You know I can't understand [why] any man would wear his underpants outside his trousers.'

"But there you go … the best man got the job."

The role ultimately went to Michael Keaton who put his underpants on the outside of his trousers not once but twice when he reprised the role in the 1992 film, Batman Returns.



However, despite missing out on the role, Brosnan still made his way in Hollywood and later played James Bond in four films between 1995 and 2002 before going on to star in Mamma Mia among other big films.

The Irish star has now taken on another big role starring as Dr Fate in the superhero film Black Adam set to hit New Zealand cinemas next week.

Brosnan's confession comes after Los Angeles Times reported last week he was seeking a restraining order against a woman he claimed has been stalking him and his family.

He filed a complaint in Los Angeles and claimed the 55-year-old woman – whom he identified as Michelle Welch Mulready – was "parked in front of my house, stalking me, my family and guests".

The restraining order protects Brosnan, his wife Kelly Shaye Smith and their two sons.