MAFS bride, Olivia Frazer has revealed the fallout from her time on the show. Photo / Channel 9

MAFS bride, Olivia Frazer has revealed the fallout from her time on the show. Photo / Channel 9

Married At First Sight bride and this season's "villain" Olivia Frazer has revealed the fallout following her controversial time on the Channel 9 social experiment.

The bride has stirred plenty of chaos on the show including distributing a nude photo of fellow contestant Domenica Calarco which she found on a secret OnlyFans account and now the reality TV star has revealed she lost her job as a "direct result" of the show.

Frazer appeared on 2Day's Hughesy, Ed & Erin where she addressed the backlash saying: "I've already lost my job as a direct result of this show."

The hosts asked if she had any regrets of going on the show.

Frazer replied: "I don't as I've got some beautiful girlfriends from it."

She also revealed she is "a shell of a person" and said she feels "more hated than Vladimir Putin" as many members of the public have demanded she face criminal charges for circulating what is commonly referred to as revenge porn.

Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie were coupled up on the show. Photo / Channel 9

Frazer went on to say she has deactivated her social media accounts after she saw an online petition set up by viewers demanding legal action be taken against her.

"I saw that petition, and it's like – more people have signed a petition to have me arrested than to end the war in Ukraine. In Australia, I feel like I'm more hated than Vladimir Putin."

"I hate that I'm the priority, that's ridiculous."

Despite what the reality star claims, nearly 124,000 people have signed the Change.org petition against her, while over 2.7 million people have signed to support the 46 "Stand with Ukraine" petitions on the website.

A more recent report from So Dramatic suggests Frazer has also lost her place at the university she was attending.

A student of the university told So Dramatic: "We have a code of conduct which states our behaviour can't bring the uni's reputation into disrepute on social media or a public platform."

They also noted students are prohibited from "partaking in revenge porn and bullying".

Olivia and Domenica became enemies on the show following a string of drama. Photo / Channel 9

The source continued to reveal there were a number of students who signed a petition asking for Frazer's behaviour and enrolment to be reviewed which later resulted in all students receiving an email from the university's Dean revealing their final decision to expel the MAFS bride.

"It reminded [students] of the code of conduct and ethics they agreed to when accepting their enrolment," the So Dramatic source said.

"Her behaviour brings the university into disrepute and they have made the difficult decision to withdraw her enrolment."