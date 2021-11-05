MAFS UK week four: The most dramatic dinner party yet and home visits

Morag was in tears after the explosive dinner party but that was only the start of her problems with Luke this week. Photo / Discovery

Morag was in tears after the explosive dinner party but that was only the start of her problems with Luke this week. Photo / Discovery

Wow, it's week four of MAFS UK already and I have all the juicy goss from this turbulent week.

We started off with a dinner party but there was a twist.

"Dinner is going to be served with a side of drama tonight," Amy told the confession cam and I was engaged, turned in, popcorn popped, eyes wide, I was ready for it because the couples had to write an anonymous letter about another couple that would be read out at dinner.

Oh, you experts do know how to stir the pot.

But before there could be letter drama, there was a fight between Alexis and her partner Ant.

"If this was on the outside would you'd be blocked and deleted honey." Alexis told Ant. Photo / Discovery

"I feel like I'm being mugged off at this point." She told Ant - remember they came back into the experiment after they first MAFS failed marriages and they thought there was a spark between them? Turns out it was a friendship only spark and Alexis started to feel a bit belated on her quest for love.

Ant was savage about the whole thing and completely invalidated her. It was terrible but great because we got the iconic one-liner from Alexis "If this was on the outside world you'd be blocked and deleted honey."

Preach it sister.

We eventually got to the letters and basically, everyone was offended.

When Bob and his wife Megan read their letter Bob was not his usual smiley self when the letter said he and Megan aren't right for each other "shove your opinion up your ass." He growled.

Adam was not having a bar of it because his shoulder was still drying out from all the time's Bob had cried on it about Megan.

Meanwhile, Franky and his wife Marilyse read their letter and he did not take the truth very well, "which shallow little b***hing b***h wrote this?" safe to say the table was not impressed and when Marilyse tried to say thank you to everyone he said... Wait for it. He said, "When I speak, don't speak."

Franky upset Marilyse by telling her not to speak so she did stop speaking... to him. Photo / Discovery

That is foul. The whole world united to tell Marilyse to dump that walking red flag.

She refused to talk to him for the rest of the night and Megan had to pull her away from the situation for a breather, "My instant reaction to Franky and Marilyse is hell no."

And just when you thought the drama was over, it wasn't. Earlier in the evening, Amy made a comment that she and her husband Josh were the only couples being honest with the experts and Tayah thought it was a dig at her and hubby, Adam.

"I do think everyone has been genuinely open," she told Amy and it opened a whole can of worms. Things went from 0 to 100 so fast I got whiplash.

"If you want to take it a certain way then you can take it and shove it up your a**," Amy told the couple.

Finally, the fire was put out and then - yes, there is more, Morag decided to bring up Josh sliding into her DM's pre-experiment. Feeling backed into a corner Josh then decided to be a gaslighter and told Morag "I don't think it's true."

Boy oh boy.

"Are you f***ing for real?" Morag asked in complete disbelief.

"Genuinely from my heart, I highly doubt that's true," Josh said as he experienced sudden onset amnesia.

Amy jumped in to defend her husband, he told her to shut her mouth, I fell off my seat, tears were spilt, somehow Ant joined Josh in screaming at Morag and finally, it was broken up, the dinner party ended and the rest of the week of MAFS UK was looking pretty tame.

The following night was the final commitment ceremony and Luke and his wife, Morag were not even close to being on the same page.

Morag was in tears after the explosive dinner party but that was only the start of her problems with Luke this week. Photo / Discovery

She told the girls "this week was the first week I have considered whether I want to stay or want to leave". While poor Luke was convinced Morag was falling for him.

Sometimes you just gotta say 'yikes' and move on.

Here are hot takes from the ceremony:

Tayah and Adam Obviously still together and smooching like young lovers. They both stayed.

Marilyse and Franky They addressed their moment at the dinner party when dictator Franky told Marilyse not to speak. "It was out of character for me," Franky told the experts. Lord, please have mercy, the gaslighting this week has me beat. However, they both decided to stay because Marilyse "doesn't give up that easily".

Dan and Matt Love is in the air, literally. They said the L-bomb this week so obviously decided to stay.

Amy and Josh Apart from the dinner party it was cool calm and collected for the couple this week. "They don't see the sides of Josh that I do." Amy said the one line that cements a doomed relationship. However, they both decided to stay.

Alexis and Ant Time is up for this couple, they both decided to exit the experiment admitting they are only friends.

Morag and Luke "I need to work on my own demons and that's why I chose to stay." Morag told the experts and Luke, who is madly in love with a woman who doesn't love him, also decided to stay.

Megan and Bob It's been a wild ride for these two but they have finally called it quits realising their relationship was never going to blossom the way they had hoped.

Bob teared up as he and Megan decided to leave the experiment. Photo / Discovery

Homestay week took place after the commitment ceremony and there were a few highlights we need to discuss.

Luke told his mum he doesn't want kids anymore – which was literally the biggest, brightest, boldest red flag I've ever seen and when the couple meet Morag's friends Luke felt like a proper mug because they basically attacked him and Morag didn't have his back.

It was truly horrible.

Luke's mum knew he would regret it if he closed himself off to the option of having kids. Photo / Discovery

Amy and Josh were no better, Amy was in a big mood and Josh couldn't do anything right. Her friends didn't really like him and Amy obviously felt like she was in the right while Josh was in the wrong even though I'm convinced she would have bitten his head off if he breathed incorrectly.

When Marilyse met Franky's mum, good old mumsie asked the couple if they would be having kids and Marilyse was in shock, "It's early days," she said but at that moment she realised it was something Franky really does want.

When the couples returned to the experiment, they were met with a partner swap and things got interesting.

Amy had lunch with Luke where she told him she is in love with her hubby, Josh, but she doesn't want to tell him because she knows he doesn't love her back.

Ah, when worlds collide. Luke too is in love and unloved by his spouse.

Dan and Adam sat in bed having popcorn. I need more of this friendship please and thank you. Things got uber cute when Adam started talking about Tayah "I do feel complete and ready to start the next chapter of my life."

What more could you ask for in a man.

How can you not love this friendship? Photo / Discovery

Meanwhile, Morag somehow convinced Franky to do…. Facemasks? So even if we don't see a softer side of Franky this season, we will at least see some softer skin.

Well done Morag.

We are nearly the end of MAFS UK so make sure you come back next week for what is set to be a dramatic week.

Married at First Sight UK screens Tuesday-Friday, 7.30 on Three