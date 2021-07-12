MAFS stars Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson engaged, expecting twins

Bryce and Mel from MAFS are engaged and expecting twins. Photo / Supplied

Bryce and Mel from MAFS are engaged and expecting twins. Photo / Supplied

Three months since the finale of one of the wildest seasons of MAFS, TV couple Bryce and Mel have announced they're starting a family.

One of the most talked-about couples from Married at First – Bryce Ruthven and Mel Rawson – have announced they're engaged and expecting twins.

After the controversial pair decided to stay together on the show amid wild protest from viewers over the portrayal of their relationship, Ruthven and Rawson have shared the surprise family news in a cover shoot with New Idea.

In the announcement interview, Ruthven admitted the sudden life milestones "all happened very fast".

"It's been a whirlwind, but we're so incredibly happy," Rawson added, explaining that she was alone when she first discovered she was having two babies.

"I was alone during the first ultrasound and she just came straight out with it — no warning," she recalled.

"I couldn't stop crying, it was very emotional. I think I said 'holy s**' seven times."

Ruthven, who copped criticism during his time on the show for what viewers saw as "manipulative" behaviour, told the publication the couple were now just looking to the future.

"We're not doing this for anybody else, it's about us – we're cementing our love," he said.

"Melissa deserves to be happy and I'm apparently very good at that, so I'm looking forward to making it all official."

Bryce and Mel are this week's New Idea cover stars. Mel proudly displayed her baby bump. Photo / Supplied

"People saw on the show how supportive and loyal Mel was. I'm pleased to say that's transitioned to the real world," he said of their relationship.

Ruthven and Rawson's pairing was at the centre of a petition forcing Channel 9 to apologise for "creating a distressing viewing experience", as well as its failure to "showcase that the relationship is clearly not healthy".

During the experiment, Ruthven was embroiled in controversy after planting an unwanted kiss on fellow contestant Bec Zemek, who was left shaken and in tears.

Along with explosive responses from viewers, his co-stars were similarly damning of his actions, particularly after a commitment ceremony during which he revealed he'd initially voted to leave the experiment and Rawson, before crossing it out and writing "stay".

At the time Ruthven told radio hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O it was merely a "friendly kiss", suggesting Zemek had overreacted and that her tears were "fake".

However, the couple say they've moved past the show and are happier than ever.

"We'd already been married on the show and, with our relationship getting stronger, this just felt like the logical next step," Rawson said.

While MAFS fans shouldn't expect the show's experts, Mel Schilling, John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla, to be invited to the wedding, a handful of familiar grooms will likely be in attendance.

"I'm still close to Jason, he'll be there," Ruthven told New Idea.

"And Cameron, Russell and James … we'll see."

They're also tying the knot - for the second time. Photo / Supplied

Since Rawson will "have two babies by the time I walk down the aisle," she said that the wedding will be "low-key".

The couple made headlines in April after an alleged glassing incident in Melbourne.

Footage of Ruthven arguing with a bouncer outside a nightclub went viral, with him later claiming he and Rawson had been attacked by a group of strangers.

The alleged altercation resulted in Rawson's sister and another woman being treated for wounds on their legs after falling through a glass table, Ruthven told the Hit Network's Hughesy, Ed and Erin.