Jackson fought with Olivia over her "snide" comments during the experiment. Image / Channel 9

A few short weeks after claiming she was at "rock bottom" amid backlash to her appearance on Married At First Sight, Olivia Frazer has offered an unflinching response to her haters.

The 28-year-old teaching student, who lost her job as MAFS was airing, was this week finally handed back the keys to her Instagram account which was being managed by production while the show aired. She wasted no time issuing a statement of her own.

Frazer kicked off by explaining how she interprets what it means to hold a grudge, after declaring multiple times during the series that she's a "petty b*tch" who "holds grudges".

"FYI my interpretation of 'holding grudges' is to cut out people that are toxic to my life," she explained.

"Not seek revenge or put energy at all towards them. It's perfectly acceptable to not like people. It's perfectly acceptable to not allow certain people access to you.

"I've never wasted my energy on people I don't like. Hence why I sleep amazing at night xxx."

The comments will no doubt confuse viewers, given Frazer admitted to googling her rival bride, Domenica Calarco, and leaking her nude OnlyFans image among the MAFS contestants.

Olivia shared the statement with a photo of herself in bed.

Frazer found the image after the infamous glass-smashing incident during the couple's retreat, when Calarco broke a wine glass on the table during their argument.

Frazer also made multiple snide comments when Calarco attempted to apologise, which her TV husband Jackson Lonie pulled her up on several times.

Her declaration she sleeps well at night comes off the back of comments she made on the No Filter podcast late last month, in which she talked about her poor mental space.

"I'm at the point now where I'm trying to get up off the floor … I'm at rock bottom, and I'm trying to get up," she told podcast host Mia Freedman.

"And every time someone messages one of my loved ones something awful, I feel like I'm getting kicked back down. I've had death threats sent to my personal phone number … And I've had many on Facebook.

"It's not just the show – if it was just the show, we could all just laugh and say, 'Yeah that's not Liv's character, that's a different story,' but it's the public believing it … it's just the shock."

She also emerged in a disturbing video earlier this month, which was posted on The Wash's Facebook account, in which she told the unidentified interviewer behind the camera she wanted to "throw herself off the balcony" during filming.

"You said that as a joke, right?" the male interviewer can be heard asking. "That's a very strong thing to say …" prompting Frazer to backtrack on her statement.

"Yeah, but I was like … seriously distraught. I was not suicidal, but I was that upset," she said.

Olivia and Jackson are still going strong.

Despite their rocky time on the experiment, Frazer and Lonie, 30, were spotted engagement ring shopping in Sydney's affluent Double Bay this week.

Frazer was seen trying on a $100,000, 5-carat sparkler, before the couple left the boutique with a shopping bag.