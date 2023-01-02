Former Married At First Sight star Jessika Power.

Former Married At First Sight star Jessika Power unveiled a dramatic new look as she rang in the New Year with her British boyfriend.

Power, 30, shared a series of pictures and videos from a New Year’s Eve party, where her usually blonde hair was red and featured a fringe.

It’s unclear whether the OnlyFans star was wearing a wig or had actually opted for a hair makeover to welcome in 2023.

Power and her boyfriend, Connor Thompson, appeared to be dressed up for a retro theme.

Power appeared as loved-up as ever with Connor Thompson, who she reportedly began dating shortly before relocating to the UK in October 2021 after meeting through his podcast, Erasing the Bar.

The reality TV alum has made a lucrative career from OnlyFans, revealing her average monthly earnings in an interview last month.

“Worst month is $30,000,” she told the Playtime Podcast. “But my best month is $110,000.”Power also reportedly raked in $200,000 in the first month alone after joining the subscription-based platform.

She hinted that Thompson may soon join her for a collaboration, telling the Daily Mail her boyfriend was considering it.

“He has expressed interest,” she said. “I don’t think we’re going to be doing anything wild … Well, you never know … We’ll see what happens, but I do want to get him on there because he’s hot.”