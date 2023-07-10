Madonna has been seen in public for the first time since her hospitalisation. Photo / Twitter

There is no keeping Madonna down.

The Material Girl singer’s recent hospitalisation and tour postponement has caused major concern about her health condition but a recent sighting appears to have put any speculation to bed.

Page Six has reported just 10 days after the 64-year-old singer was found unconscious in her home, she has been spotted out and about in New York City’s Upper East Side.

In a video posted on Twitter, the singer can be seen wearing large black sunglasses, a wide-brimmed hat and a loose-fitting outfit as she spoke to one of her friends and leaned on a lamppost.

Despite appearing to take her time with every step, the pop icon didn’t appear to have any trouble with walking and looked relaxed and happy.

It comes mere days after a source spoke to TMZ, claiming Madonna is mostly bedridden as she continues her recovery from a bacterial infection.

A separate source told US Weekly: “Although Madonna is looking forward to getting back to work as soon as possible, she’s also taking her recovery seriously and isn’t going to rush anything because she is focused on her health above all else”.

They continued to say the Material Girl singer “has an incredible support system around her and appreciates all the love she’s received”.

Sources earlier told TMZ the singer had been battling a fever for a month and refused to slow down as she prepared for her now- postponed Celebrations tour.

This was Madonna’s last photo posted from the studio just before her hospitalisation. Photo / Instagram

Sources close to her believe the fever was a sign of the infection and it got worse because it was left untreated.

The singer was discharged from hospital less than two weeks ago and was photographed arriving at her Upper East Side, New York, home with two of her children.

Madonna’s Celebration tour was scheduled to start in Canada this month. The tour was then due to play multiple nights in London in October and December, as well as dates across Europe and North America.