Madonna is recovering at home after her hospitalisation. Photo / Getty Images

Madonna is recovering at home after her hospitalisation. Photo / Getty Images

One week after her shock collapse and hospital stay, Madonna is reportedly home but remains “weak and very tired”.

The 64-year-old star spent several days in the intensive care unit after she was found unresponsive at her home.

Speaking to TMZ, a source said the popstar is mostly bedridden as she continues her recovery from a bacterial infection.

A separate source told US Weekly: “Although Madonna is looking forward to getting back to work as soon as possible, she’s also taking her recovery seriously and isn’t going to rush anything because she is focused on her health above all else”.

They continued to say the Material Girl singer “has an incredible support system around her and appreciates all the love she’s received”.

Sources earlier told TMZ the singer had been battling a fever for a month and refused to slow down as she prepared for her now- postponed Celebrations tour.

This was Madonna’s last photo posted from the studio just before her hospitalisation. Photo / Instagram

Sources close to her believe the fever was a sign of the infection and it got worse because it was left untreated.

Sources claim the star was so committed to her work that mere hours before she was found unresponsive, she had been collaborating on a special project with fellow popstar, Katy Perry.

Speaking to the Sun, a source said the two were working on something to commemorate the 40 years Madonna has spent in the music industry.

Madonna met Perry and was working what the news outlet has described as punishing 12-hour rehearsal days for the tour.

Despite news of her weak and tired state, the singer’s manager Guy Oseary says Madonna’s health “is improving” and “a full recovery is expected”.

Madonna is good friends with Katy Perry and Lady Gaga, with the trio seen here at a previous Met Gala in New York. Photo / Instagram

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” Oseary said. “We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

The singer was discharged from hospital last Wednesday night and was photographed arriving at her Upper East Side, New York, home with two of her children.

Madonna’s Celebration tour was scheduled to start in Canada this month. The tour was then due to play multiple nights in London in October and December, as well as dates across Europe and North America.