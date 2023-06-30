Madonna. Photo / Getty Images

New details have emerged about the health scare that led to Madonna’s sudden hospitalisation earlier this week.

The 64-year-old singer reportedly struggled with a fever for a full month before she was found unresponsive and was rushed to hospital and placed into intensive care last Saturday, while battling a “serious bacterial infection”.

TMZ reports that Madonna ignored the symptoms because she was so focused on her upcoming Celebration Tour, which has now been postponed.

According to TMZ, sources close to the singer believe the fever was a sign of the infection and it got worse because it was left untreated while the singer continued “putting in 12-hour days” to prepare for her tour.

According to the US news outlet, the infection is “more serious” than first reported.

Despite that, the singer’s manager Guy Oseary says Madonna’s health “is improving” and “a full recovery is expected”.

“On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several-day stay in the ICU.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected,” Oseary said in a statement cited by Sky News.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

The singer was discharged from hospital on Wednesday night and was photographed arriving at her Upper East Side home, with two of her children.

Madonna’s Celebration tour was scheduled to start in July, starting in Canada. The tour was then due to play multiple nights in London in October and December, as well as dates across Europe and North America.