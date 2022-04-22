Robert Morse gained contemporary notice for his role in Mad Men. Photo / Supplied

Mad Men star Robert Morse has died at the age of 90.

His death on Wednesday was confirmed by his son Charlie and his talent agent David Shaul, who confirmed to EW that Morse died "peacefully at home yesterday after a short illness".

Morse, who was born in 1931 in Massachusetts, is best known for his role in Mad Men as Bert Cooper, the eccentric founder of the fictional Sterling Cooper ad agency at the centre of the acclaimed drama series.

He was nominated for the Emmy Award five times for his run on Mad Men.

Robert Morse attends a Mad Men live read and series finale event at The Theatre at The Ace Hotel on May 17, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

Mad Men co-star Christina Hendricks paid tribute to her colleague: "Robert Morse. What a talent, what a career and what a life. I heard about Robert's passing yesterday but the tears really came this morning when I had time to spend thinking about his extraordinary time on earth and my too brief but significant time working and becoming friends with him".

Morse previously won an Emmy in 1989 for playing Truman Capote in Tru.

Morse's other screen credits include American Crime Story: The People vs OJ Simpson, City of Angels, That's Life and guest roles on Murder, She Wrote, The Twilight Zone, The Dukes of Hazard and Suddenly Susan. His most notable film role was the 1967 movie How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Morse was also known for his work on stage where he starred in productions including Sugar and Darling. He also originated the role of the Wizard in Wicked during its San Francisco trial run.

Morse was married twice and had five children.