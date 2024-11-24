Mac Miller's estate is releasing his second posthumous album, Balloonerism. Photo / Getty Images
An unreleased album from late rapper Mac Miller’s discography dating back to 2014 will be made available to fans next year, the artist’s family has revealed.
Miller’s estate, which the Good News rapper left to his parents and his brother after he died, announced the star’s full-length album Balloonerism would be officially released on January 17, 2025, exactly five years after the release of his first posthumous album, Circles.
The album was teased to people attending Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on November 17.
A video showing animated animals and bright visuals followed by the album cover was played to festivalgoers. It featured the previously leaked songs 5 Dollar Pony Rides and The Song That Changed Everything (featuring SZA), with the word “Soon” appearing at the end.
The estate confirmed the speculation that followed with an Instagram post on Friday.
“It is a project that was of great importance to Malcolm – to the extent that he commissioned artwork for it and discussions concerning when it should be released were had regularly, though ultimately GO:OD AM and subsequent albums ended up taking precedence," the statement said.
“We believe the project showcases both the breadth of his musical talents and fearlessness as an artist.
“Given that unofficial versions of the album have circulated online for years and that releasing Balloonerism was something that Malcolm frequently expressed being important to him, we felt it most appropriate to present an official version of the project to the world.”
“The albumwas born from the same creative period in which Mac was working on Watching Movies with the Sound Off, Delusional Thomas, Faces and more, and represents the creative ambition that he had agnostic of musical genre,” the family added, reported People.
Miller recorded Balloonerism over a decade ago, creating the album alongside his 2014 mixtape Faces, which was met with critical acclaim after being released that year as a free download.
A producer and former friend of Miller’s, E. Dan of ID Labs, previously shared in now-deleted comments online that the rapper allegedly decided to move on from Balloonerism, instead releasing some of the album’s songs on his separate project.
“[Miller] did make an actual track list (a few actually) and pretty much all of the songs you all know as Balloonerism were made inside of a week stemming from what was basically jam sessions,” Dan wrote. “He did indeed move on from it, took a few of the songs for Faces and never got back to it.”
Miller’s estate revealed in 2020 that the late rapper had recorded a “companion” album to Swimming and announced they would be releasing it posthumously. Circles was released on January 17 that year and received universal praise for the star’s exploration of and admissions to his struggles with mental health and relationships.
Balloonerism will be released on January 17, 2025.
