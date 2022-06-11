Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Entertainment

Love, grief and 30 years of superstardom: George Michael tells his own story

7 minutes to read
The Times
By Susannah Butter

Elton John, Kate Moss and Nile Rogers talk about their friend George Michael and the film he was making when he died. By Susannah Butter.

When George Michael told his best friend and collaborator David

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.