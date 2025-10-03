Lorde is currently on the New York stop of her global “Ultrasound” tour, supporting her fourth studio album, Virgin (2025).

The footage has been shared widely on social media, where opinions were, as usual, widely divided.

This is not the first time Lorde has expressed her support for Palestine, particularly through the use of the song “Team”.

In 2023, Nemahsis, a Palestinian-Canadian singer-songwriter, posted a clip of herself singing Lorde’s song while showing images of a destroyed Gaza.

Lorde posted about the clip at the time, saying she was “incredibly moved” by the “poignant piece” and thanking her “Palestinian sister” for reminding her of why she makes art.

The clip of Lorde’s latest performance has millions of views on multiple social media platforms.

The singer’s latest global tour began last month in the United States and will finish in February in Australia.

The Royals hitmaker will stop at home during the world tour, with two special shows scheduled for New Zealand.

Lorde will perform at Auckland’s Spark Arena on February 11 and at Christchurch’s Wolfbrook Arena on February 13, 2026.