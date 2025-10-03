Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment
Updated

Lorde shouts ‘Free f***ing Palestine’ during NYC concert

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The Kiwi singer had the stage lit up in red, white, and green and yelled "free f***ing Palestine" during her performance. Video / X @logicalgrudges

A clip of Lorde’s latest concert in New York City has gone viral after the Kiwi singer shouted support for Palestine during one of her most popular songs.

During her performance of ‘Team’ at her show at the iconic Madison Square Garden venue, Lorde sang the words kneeling down on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save