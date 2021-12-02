Lorde reveals what music she is listening to this summer

Lorde has shared what is on her summer playlist. Photo / Supplied

Lorde has revealed a taste of the tunes she will be listening to this summer - giving fans an in-depth look at her favourite songs.

The New Zealand star released her third album Solar Power in Auckland, and keeping in line with her love for the sun she has confirmed what songs are on her playlist.

The 25-year-old released the playlist as a promotion for Apple Music, and fellow Aotearoa musicians Broods, Melodownz and L.A.B. also shared their top tune picks.

Lorde's choices range from pop sensation Robyn's Handle Me, to Niko Walters' Not My Neighbour.

"Obviously this playlist is perfect for me. I wanted to choose a collection of songs mainly from the last few years that have really stuck around on me — and they're all songs i'd happily put on at the beach. There's not much connective tissue genre-wise, but I love them for their space, lightness, and sass."

Lorde broke down some of her song choices for the platform:

Doo Wop (That Thing): A foundational text and masterclass in a dozen things. The production is big and tough but so simple, and I love how sunny it feels while still being tough.

Caroline: I'm a huge fan of Arlo Parks, and this song sounds like being in London to me, Radiohead mixed with the radio.

Disco Man: Obsessed with this girl's constant output of fun clever pop tunes.

Stay High: I loved this Brittany Howard album, and I'm thrilled by this reinterpretation featuring Gambino.

Lost: One of those songs that is so deeply imbued with sunlight it feels alchemical; constantly come back to this trying to crack its code.

Lorde's "sunkissed summer" playlist

1. Unknown Mortal Orchestra 'Weekend Run'

2. Remi Wolf 'Disco Man'

3. PinkPantheress 'Passion'

4. Gucci Mane 'Lemonade'

5. Childish Gambino, Brittany Howard 'Stay High'

6. Craig David 'Walking Away'

7. Frank Ocean 'Lost'

8. Jim-E Stack 'Sweet Summer Sweat' (feat. Dijon)

9. Wolf Alice 'Delicious Things'

10. Caroline Polachek 'Look At Me Now'

11.The Rolling Stones 'She's A Rainbow'

12. Toro y Moi 'Ordinary Pleasure'

13. Clairo 'Softly'

14. Arlo Parks 'Caroline'

15. Love 'Be Thankful For What You've Got'

16. Kid Cudi, Kanye West, Common 'Make Her Say'

17. Cautious Clay 'Cold War'

18. The Youngbloods 'Get Together'

19. Yves Tumor 'Kerosene!'

20. Mariah 'Shinzo No Tobira'

21. Goodshirt 'Sophie'

22. Father John Misty 'Real Love Baby'

23. DaVido 'Fall'

24. Niko Walters 'Not My Neighbour'

25. Ms. Lauryn Hill 'Doo Wop (That Thing)'

16. Robyn 'Handle Me'