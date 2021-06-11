Voyager 2021 media awards
Entertainment

Lorde reveals how she feels about her 'butt' photo on Solar Power cover going viral

2 minutes to read
Lorde has released her new single Solar Power, but is it good?

news.com.au
By: Andrew Bucklow

Lorde has revealed how she feels about a photo of her bum going viral.

Kiwi star Ella Yelich-O'Connor delighted fans earlier this week when she released the artwork for her new single, Solar Power. The song is the title track from her third album which doesn't yet have a release date.

The revealing artwork showed the 24-year-old baring her backside, and it quickly went viral online.

Speaking to Triple J Breakfast, Lorde said about the cheeky photo: "It is funny, I keep thinking 'Oh, this person that I know has seen my butt.'"

She continued: "It's a specific experience thinking about everyone in your life seeing your butt. I have no regrets. I love this cover and am happy for this to be how people see my butt.

Lorde performs in New York in 2018. Photo / AP
"I was sent a couple of memes. They were very funny; I liked them. I'm so out of touch with meme culture but I'm down. All the memes!"

Lorde added that she's "not really on the internet" these days which she "loves".

"But it does mean I miss a lot and I really don't know what's being said about me," she added. "I like it that way."

You can listen to Lorde's new song below.